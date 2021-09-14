Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Tampa
Dozens gather in protest of city of Tampa’s vaccine requirements, but few work for city
TAMPA — They spoke about toxic jabs. About tyranny. About resistance and freedom. They urged people not to comply with any coronavirus vaccine requirements. Sixty or so people — overwhelmingly white — stood down the street from Old City Hall in the hot sun for more than an hour listening to a half-dozen speakers compare vaccine requirements to a “new racism” separating the vaccinated from those who refuse to comply. Read more
IT'S NOT JUST ABOUT THE CITY..ITS ABOUT OUR COUNTRY. MANDATES ARE ABUSE OF POER. AND HAVE NO PLACE IN AMERICA. WE WINT ACCEPT AUSTRALIAS' FATE, WITHOUT A FIGHT.#ConstitutionalLawOnly #DontTreadOnUS
omg just look at the crowd. are those really the people you want to get your medical advice from? car trouble. maybe. medical advice noooo
Vaccination requirement spurs hospital staffing worries in Florida
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Two major Florida hospital systems say they will carry out a plan announced Thursday by the Biden administration to require hospital workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 --- but concerns remain about how it could affect staffing. Tampa General Hospital and the Tampa Bay region’s BayCare system... Read more
Chances of Under 19 to catch Covid = .0003%. Chances of dying in a car accident = 1%.
I see it, like this..This is the warning shot for weeding out the unvaccinated. STOP WORRYING ABOUT OUR MEDICAL HISTORY.You shouldn't KNOW Or MANDATE An Americans Health.. Not based on The Science.. Jus to letcha know.They coming for Our Freedoms. It won't stop here.
‘I realize it's going to be a heavy lift.’ Tampa Bay employers react to federal vaccine mandates
TAMPA, Fla — The new requirement for employees to get vaccinated or tested weekly if they work at companies with more than 100 people has the Tampa Bay area businesses trying to balance compliance and keeping workers on the job. That balance is critical for hospitals in the area, who... Read more
I don't wish ill too anyone. But these mandates will end with highest unemployment rate this country has ever seen. This will not end well.
Tampa Housing Authority was a trend setter for the Biden dictatorship, they fired everyone without the Vax back in August regardless of medical, religious, or testing. Even my doctor's request was denied due to fears I was allergic to Vax. N-ditetradecylacetamide
Doctors watching out for virus similar to COVID-19 called RSV
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Pediatricians and public health officials say parents need to be aware of not just COVID-19 but a second virus that is landing children in hospitals around the country. “RSV stands for Respiratory Syncytial Virus and it’s a common virus that’s seasonal like the flu is and... Read more
I bet most of these kids have RSV and not covid!!! Testing is false positive
