Tampa, FL

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Tampa

Tampa Times
Tampa Times
 6 days ago

(TAMPA, FL) Life in Tampa has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

We've got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Tampa / tampabay.com

TAMPA — They spoke about toxic jabs. About tyranny. About resistance and freedom. They urged people not to comply with any coronavirus vaccine requirements. Sixty or so people — overwhelmingly white — stood down the street from Old City Hall in the hot sun for more than an hour listening to a half-dozen speakers compare vaccine requirements to a “new racism” separating the vaccinated from those who refuse to comply. Read more

Comments
avatar

IT'S NOT JUST ABOUT THE CITY..ITS ABOUT OUR COUNTRY. MANDATES ARE ABUSE OF POER. AND HAVE NO PLACE IN AMERICA. WE WINT ACCEPT AUSTRALIAS' FATE, WITHOUT A FIGHT.#ConstitutionalLawOnly #DontTreadOnUS

15 likes 4 dislikes 11 replies

avatar

omg just look at the crowd. are those really the people you want to get your medical advice from? car trouble. maybe. medical advice noooo

9 likes 3 dislikes 5 replies

Florida / clickorlando.com

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Two major Florida hospital systems say they will carry out a plan announced Thursday by the Biden administration to require hospital workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 --- but concerns remain about how it could affect staffing. Tampa General Hospital and the Tampa Bay region’s BayCare system... Read more

Comments
avatar

Chances of Under 19 to catch Covid = .0003%. Chances of dying in a car accident = 1%.

9 likes 3 replies

avatar

I see it, like this..This is the warning shot for weeding out the unvaccinated. STOP WORRYING ABOUT OUR MEDICAL HISTORY.You shouldn't KNOW Or MANDATE An Americans Health.. Not based on The Science.. Jus to letcha know.They coming for Our Freedoms. It won't stop here.

10 likes 1 dislike 1 reply

Tampa / wtsp.com

TAMPA, Fla — The new requirement for employees to get vaccinated or tested weekly if they work at companies with more than 100 people has the Tampa Bay area businesses trying to balance compliance and keeping workers on the job. That balance is critical for hospitals in the area, who... Read more

Comments
avatar

I don't wish ill too anyone. But these mandates will end with highest unemployment rate this country has ever seen. This will not end well.

2 likes

avatar

Tampa Housing Authority was a trend setter for the Biden dictatorship, they fired everyone without the Vax back in August regardless of medical, religious, or testing. Even my doctor's request was denied due to fears I was allergic to Vax. N-ditetradecylacetamide

2 likes

Tampa / wfla.com

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Pediatricians and public health officials say parents need to be aware of not just COVID-19 but a second virus that is landing children in hospitals around the country. “RSV stands for Respiratory Syncytial Virus and it’s a common virus that’s seasonal like the flu is and... Read more

Comments
avatar

I bet most of these kids have RSV and not covid!!! Testing is false positive

1 like

Comments

 

Local
Florida Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Lifestyle
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
With Tampa Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments

Community Policy