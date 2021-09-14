What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Sacramento

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California / sacbee.com

California Democrats considering more COVID vaccine rules on top of Biden order

California Democrats considering more COVID vaccine rules on top of Biden order

California Democrats said they would consider stronger vaccine mandates than what President Joe Biden announced Thursday if infection rates don’t decline and if outbreaks continue in schools over the next several months. Biden’s emergency rule announced Thursday mandates all private sector companies with more than 100 workers to require the... Read more

the vaccinated are infecting the unvaccinated with the variant, get ready for more draconian issues, now Biden is blaming the unvaccinated creating division , all he knows how to do is read a telepromtor, he said you will pay, it's not about freedom, Can't believe this old geezer thinks he is king.

What is keeping them from protecting themselves with all the data, whether, accurate or not, from doing so? It appears that even If everyone were to be vaccinated, the threat of covid and a variant remains. Perhaps we will always need masks, social distancing and so on to be protected. As long as we have a fluid society, viruses and bacteria will be a threat.

Washington / abc10.com

New drive-in diner coming to Sacramento from Washington

New drive-in diner coming to Sacramento from Washington

"We do old-fashioned foods, so it's just simple but it's delicious," says co-founder Willow Eskridge. Read more

Sacramento / fox40.com

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg tests positive for COVID-19

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg tests positive for COVID-19

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg announced Saturday on social media that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Steinberg said he was experiencing a fever and cold-like symptoms. “I am thankful that I am fully vaccinated,” Steinberg said. “I will quarantine at home and refrain from public events.” Read more

Sacramento / sacbee.com

‘Healthy and local food matter.’ See the Tower Bridge Dinner return to Sacramento

'Healthy and local food matter.' See the Tower Bridge Dinner return to Sacramento

The Tower Bridge Dinner, canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, returns to the iconic span between Sacramento and West Sacramento on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, to help kick off the Farm to Fork Festival. About 850 guests attended. Read more

Community Policy