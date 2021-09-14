What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Sacramento
California Democrats considering more COVID vaccine rules on top of Biden order
California Democrats said they would consider stronger vaccine mandates than what President Joe Biden announced Thursday if infection rates don’t decline and if outbreaks continue in schools over the next several months. Biden’s emergency rule announced Thursday mandates all private sector companies with more than 100 workers to require the... Read more
New drive-in diner coming to Sacramento from Washington
"We do old-fashioned foods, so it's just simple but it's delicious," says co-founder Willow Eskridge. Read more
Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg tests positive for COVID-19
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg announced Saturday on social media that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Steinberg said he was experiencing a fever and cold-like symptoms. “I am thankful that I am fully vaccinated,” Steinberg said. “I will quarantine at home and refrain from public events.” Read more
‘Healthy and local food matter.’ See the Tower Bridge Dinner return to Sacramento
The Tower Bridge Dinner, canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, returns to the iconic span between Sacramento and West Sacramento on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, to help kick off the Farm to Fork Festival. About 850 guests attended. Read more