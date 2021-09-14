What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Sacramento

(SACRAMENTO, CA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINE

California Democrats considering more COVID vaccine rules on top of Biden order California Democrats said they would consider stronger vaccine mandates than what President Joe Biden announced Thursday if infection rates don’t decline and if outbreaks continue in schools over the next several months. Biden’s emergency rule announced Thursday mandates all private sector companies with more than 100 workers to require the... Read more

LOCAL PICK

New drive-in diner coming to Sacramento from Washington "We do old-fashioned foods, so it's just simple but it's delicious," says co-founder Willow Eskridge. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg tests positive for COVID-19 SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg announced Saturday on social media that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Steinberg said he was experiencing a fever and cold-like symptoms. “I am thankful that I am fully vaccinated,” Steinberg said. “I will quarantine at home and refrain from public events.” Read more

TRENDING NOW