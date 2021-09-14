What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Columbus

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

 6 days ago

(COLUMBUS, OH) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Columbus, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Columbus / whio.com

‘I think the President made a mistake,’ Gov. DeWine disagrees with Biden on vaccine mandate

‘I think the President made a mistake,’ Gov. DeWine disagrees with Biden on vaccine mandate

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine disagrees with President Joe Biden’s decision to have COVID-19 vaccination requirements for federal workers, contractors, employees of large businesses and others. “I think the President made a mistake by announcing federal vaccine mandates,” DeWine said. “We should be focused on the science of preventing... Read more

Comments
avatar

Biden is lying. Israel has the highest vaccination rate in the world, Israel has the highest infection and deaths. As with other countries that have high vaccination rates. So why does Palestine who has no vaccinations have such lower rates than Israel. Why do the Amish who have no vaccinations have no infection or deaths? It's because it is the vaccinated that are spreading the Delta variant.

64 likes 12 dislikes 25 replies

avatar

Plenty of proof that the vaccines don’t work. 98% of the people dying of Covid has already been vaccinated. This whole Covid thing is all about money,power and control of the American people. Welcome to socialism.

23 likes 5 dislikes 40 replies

Ohio / 99newser.com

Coronavirus in Ohio

Coronavirus in Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. As of Saturday, Sept. 11, a total of 1,294,162 (+8,405) cases has been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 68,124 (+169) hospitalizations and 9,064 (+26) ICU admissions. A total of 6,170,724 people — or 52.79% of the state’s population — has at least started the vaccination process, an increase of 12,358 from the previous day. Read more

Columbus / nbc4i.com

Columbus’ mask order is out; here is what it says

Columbus’ mask order is out; here is what it says

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Mayor Andrew Ginther signed an executive order Friday over mask-wearing in Columbus. In the order, Ginther declared a state of emergency and required that masks be worn while in indoor spaces accessible to the public. The concern is over rising COVID-19 cases as the delta variant spreads and 47% of Franklin County residents remain unvaccinated. Read more

Comments
avatar

intresting how this deadly disease doesn't seem to affect Federal and state government buildings according to the order. . well since the department of public health isn't law enforcement, nor is it a law. which means POLICE CANT ENFORCE IT. I will not be complying .. and I get arrested for not wearing a mask...I'll be able to retire after the lawsuit

36 likes 5 dislikes 13 replies

avatar

We are Americans in Columbus and will NOT have our lives dictated. by Any man! dont care what scares you. your prob.if a mask makes you fill better ..dont try to impose your irrational fear on the rest of us

22 likes 9 dislikes 2 replies

Ohio / mahoningmatters.com

If Ohio health officials won't recommend a mask mandate, who will?

If Ohio health officials won't recommend a mask mandate, who will?

COLUMBUS — When it comes to the latest COVID-19 surge in Ohio, state health officials have made it clear a mask mandate is not in the cards — even with cases nearly as high as last year's winter peak. "While we're not yet at an all-time high, these numbers are... Read more

Comments
avatar

the title sounds like they want the federal government to make it mandatory mask mandates..

2 likes 5 replies

avatar

Late July 2020 Deswine and Dr. Quackton issued mask mandates in Ohio with cases per day of 1300 to "flatten the curve". 4 months later cases peaked at 13000. Mask did nothing to flatten the curve. A year later with plenty of data to evaluate mask effectiveness they continue to push this falsehood.

12 likes 1 dislike

