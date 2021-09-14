What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Columbus
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
‘I think the President made a mistake,’ Gov. DeWine disagrees with Biden on vaccine mandate
COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine disagrees with President Joe Biden’s decision to have COVID-19 vaccination requirements for federal workers, contractors, employees of large businesses and others. “I think the President made a mistake by announcing federal vaccine mandates,” DeWine said. “We should be focused on the science of preventing... Read more
Biden is lying. Israel has the highest vaccination rate in the world, Israel has the highest infection and deaths. As with other countries that have high vaccination rates. So why does Palestine who has no vaccinations have such lower rates than Israel. Why do the Amish who have no vaccinations have no infection or deaths? It's because it is the vaccinated that are spreading the Delta variant.
64 likes 12 dislikes 25 replies
Plenty of proof that the vaccines don’t work. 98% of the people dying of Covid has already been vaccinated. This whole Covid thing is all about money,power and control of the American people. Welcome to socialism.
23 likes 5 dislikes 40 replies
Coronavirus in Ohio
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. As of Saturday, Sept. 11, a total of 1,294,162 (+8,405) cases has been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 68,124 (+169) hospitalizations and 9,064 (+26) ICU admissions. A total of 6,170,724 people — or 52.79% of the state’s population — has at least started the vaccination process, an increase of 12,358 from the previous day. Read more
Columbus’ mask order is out; here is what it says
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Mayor Andrew Ginther signed an executive order Friday over mask-wearing in Columbus. In the order, Ginther declared a state of emergency and required that masks be worn while in indoor spaces accessible to the public. The concern is over rising COVID-19 cases as the delta variant spreads and 47% of Franklin County residents remain unvaccinated. Read more
intresting how this deadly disease doesn't seem to affect Federal and state government buildings according to the order. . well since the department of public health isn't law enforcement, nor is it a law. which means POLICE CANT ENFORCE IT. I will not be complying .. and I get arrested for not wearing a mask...I'll be able to retire after the lawsuit
36 likes 5 dislikes 13 replies
We are Americans in Columbus and will NOT have our lives dictated. by Any man! dont care what scares you. your prob.if a mask makes you fill better ..dont try to impose your irrational fear on the rest of us
22 likes 9 dislikes 2 replies
If Ohio health officials won't recommend a mask mandate, who will?
COLUMBUS — When it comes to the latest COVID-19 surge in Ohio, state health officials have made it clear a mask mandate is not in the cards — even with cases nearly as high as last year's winter peak. "While we're not yet at an all-time high, these numbers are... Read more
the title sounds like they want the federal government to make it mandatory mask mandates..
2 likes 5 replies
Late July 2020 Deswine and Dr. Quackton issued mask mandates in Ohio with cases per day of 1300 to "flatten the curve". 4 months later cases peaked at 13000. Mask did nothing to flatten the curve. A year later with plenty of data to evaluate mask effectiveness they continue to push this falsehood.
12 likes 1 dislike