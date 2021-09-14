What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Columbus

(COLUMBUS, OH) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Columbus, from fashion updates to viral videos.

‘I think the President made a mistake,’ Gov. DeWine disagrees with Biden on vaccine mandate COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine disagrees with President Joe Biden’s decision to have COVID-19 vaccination requirements for federal workers, contractors, employees of large businesses and others. “I think the President made a mistake by announcing federal vaccine mandates,” DeWine said. “We should be focused on the science of preventing... Read more

Coronavirus in Ohio COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. As of Saturday, Sept. 11, a total of 1,294,162 (+8,405) cases has been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 68,124 (+169) hospitalizations and 9,064 (+26) ICU admissions. A total of 6,170,724 people — or 52.79% of the state’s population — has at least started the vaccination process, an increase of 12,358 from the previous day. Read more

Columbus’ mask order is out; here is what it says COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Mayor Andrew Ginther signed an executive order Friday over mask-wearing in Columbus. In the order, Ginther declared a state of emergency and required that masks be worn while in indoor spaces accessible to the public. The concern is over rising COVID-19 cases as the delta variant spreads and 47% of Franklin County residents remain unvaccinated. Read more

