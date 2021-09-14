Trending lifestyle headlines in Cincinnati
Cincinnati Parks reminds public to pick up after themselves after staff spends hours cleaning
CINCINNATI — Cups, streamers, soda can boxes and trash scattered across picnic tables at Cincinnati parks. It's a familiar scene seen at Cincinnati parks after weekends and holidays. Cincinnati Parks posted on Facebook Thursday images of littered parks and green spaces at Mt. Storm Park after the holiday weekend. Cincinnati... Read more
Quite honestly if people who use those parks cannot clean up after themselves they ought to close the parks down.
You know exactly what kind of people those people were that left that mess sick nasty people do people no respect no manners
10 Ohio school districts reporting most new COVID-19 cases include two from Medina County
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- The Medina and Wadsworth school districts are among those reporting the highest number of new COVID-19 infections in the latest weekly update from the Ohio Department of Health. The Medina City Schools reported the third-highest total of new infections, with 91 among students and five among staff members.... Read more
imagine that kids isolated from other kids for over a year getting colds when large numbers of them get together....
this ought to teach these anti vaxers or anti maskers...( mostly republicanazi party supporters) the covid is out of control because of these people and politicians alike.....i am offended by their dismissive attitudes and frankly they all should get covid in return......
‘I think the president made a mistake’: Ohio governor asks for lawsuit over president’s federal vaccine requirements
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The governor of Ohio made an appearance on a Cincinnati radio station on Friday afternoon to discuss his opposition to the president’s new mandates. “I think the president made a mistake,” Gov. Mike DeWine said while speaking with Bill Cunningham on 700WLW. As a result of... Read more
Actually, he is right and I'm no republican! This is about the FACT that MASK had the Covid cases under control! They put out a "vaccine" that still spreads Covid and they told everyone to take off their mask! They did this! & Now they want to ENFORCE an invasive shot instead of mask! 👀 None of this even makes sense!
lmao all he's worried about is not ruining what little bit of chances he has left at staying in office
LaRosa’s Pizza offering adding new toppings starting next week
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - LaRosa’s is offering new plant-based items beginning Monday in all of their 66 locations. Creators say the pizza is very tasty and healthy, but taste and health are only a couple of the benefits of eating this new creation. Inside LaRosa’s test kitchen in Western Hills, new... Read more
no one considers the environmental impact of ALL AGRICULTURE. Fruit and vegetable farming involves vast amounts of water and chemical fertilizers, pesticides and herbicides. When they talk about agricultural run off killing the oceans this is what they're taking about. EVERYTHING has a cost.
