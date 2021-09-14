Trending lifestyle headlines in Cincinnati

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Dispatch
 6 days ago

(CINCINNATI, OH) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Cincinnati / wlwt.com

Cincinnati Parks reminds public to pick up after themselves after staff spends hours cleaning

CINCINNATI — Cups, streamers, soda can boxes and trash scattered across picnic tables at Cincinnati parks. It's a familiar scene seen at Cincinnati parks after weekends and holidays. Cincinnati Parks posted on Facebook Thursday images of littered parks and green spaces at Mt. Storm Park after the holiday weekend. Cincinnati... Read more

Comments
avatar

Quite honestly if people who use those parks cannot clean up after themselves they ought to close the parks down.

5 likes

avatar

You know exactly what kind of people those people were that left that mess sick nasty people do people no respect no manners

2 likes

Ohio / cleveland.com

10 Ohio school districts reporting most new COVID-19 cases include two from Medina County

CLEVELAND, Ohio-- The Medina and Wadsworth school districts are among those reporting the highest number of new COVID-19 infections in the latest weekly update from the Ohio Department of Health. The Medina City Schools reported the third-highest total of new infections, with 91 among students and five among staff members.... Read more

Comments
avatar

imagine that kids isolated from other kids for over a year getting colds when large numbers of them get together....

4 likes

avatar

this ought to teach these anti vaxers or anti maskers...( mostly republicanazi party supporters) the covid is out of control because of these people and politicians alike.....i am offended by their dismissive attitudes and frankly they all should get covid in return......

1 reply

Ohio / cleveland19.com

‘I think the president made a mistake’: Ohio governor asks for lawsuit over president’s federal vaccine requirements

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The governor of Ohio made an appearance on a Cincinnati radio station on Friday afternoon to discuss his opposition to the president’s new mandates. “I think the president made a mistake,” Gov. Mike DeWine said while speaking with Bill Cunningham on 700WLW. As a result of... Read more

Comments
avatar

Actually, he is right and I'm no republican! This is about the FACT that MASK had the Covid cases under control! They put out a "vaccine" that still spreads Covid and they told everyone to take off their mask! They did this! & Now they want to ENFORCE an invasive shot instead of mask! 👀 None of this even makes sense!

7 likes 1 dislike 1 reply

avatar

lmao all he's worried about is not ruining what little bit of chances he has left at staying in office

6 likes 1 reply

Cincinnati / fox19.com

LaRosa’s Pizza offering adding new toppings starting next week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - LaRosa’s is offering new plant-based items beginning Monday in all of their 66 locations. Creators say the pizza is very tasty and healthy, but taste and health are only a couple of the benefits of eating this new creation. Inside LaRosa’s test kitchen in Western Hills, new... Read more

Comments
avatar

no one considers the environmental impact of ALL AGRICULTURE. Fruit and vegetable farming involves vast amounts of water and chemical fertilizers, pesticides and herbicides. When they talk about agricultural run off killing the oceans this is what they're taking about. EVERYTHING has a cost.

1 like 2 replies

Comments / 0

 

The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Gunman opens fire at Russian university, at least 8 dead: report

Russian authorities on Monday responded to a mass shooting in the city of Perm, resulting in at least eight deaths and six injuries, the Associated Press reported, citing the country's Investigative Committee. The suspect has been detained after the incident at Perm State University, according to officials. The state Tass...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Cincinnati Dispatch

Cincinnati Dispatch

Cincinnati, OH
