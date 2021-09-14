CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milwaukee, WI

Trending local sports in Milwaukee

Milwaukee Dispatch
Milwaukee Dispatch
 6 days ago

(MILWAUKEE, WI) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Milwaukee area.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Kentucky / gomarquette.com

Volleyball falls in three sets to No. 8 Kentucky

Volleyball falls in three sets to No. 8 Kentucky

MILWAUKEE - The Marquette University women's volleyball team suffered a 25-21, 30-28, 26-24 sweep at the hands of No. 8 Kentucky in its home opener on Saturday night at the Al McGuire Center. Graduate students Hope Werch and Taylor Wolf led the way for the Golden Eagles (6-1) with 13... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Milwaukee / riponredhawks.com

Red Hawks Go 4-0 At Mt. Mary Tournament

Red Hawks Go 4-0 At Mt. Mary Tournament

Box Score 1 | Box Score 2 | Box Score 4 MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Ripon's volleyball team entered this weekend's Mt. Mary Tournament riding a two-match winning streak. They're leaving with a six-match winning streak after going 4-0 during the tournament. In Friday's first match, Ripon (7-2) defeated North Central... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Milwaukee / nwitimes.com

Corbin Burnes and Josh Hader combine for no-hitter in Milwaukee’s 3-0 win over Cleveland; record 9th of year in majors

Corbin Burnes and Josh Hader combine for no-hitter in Milwaukee’s 3-0 win over Cleveland; record 9th of year in majors

CLEVELAND (AP) — Corbin Burnes and Josh Hader combine for no-hitter in Milwaukee’s 3-0 win over Cleveland; record 9th of year in majors. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Locations — Watch Now: Related Video. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Milwaukee / uicflames.com

Milwaukee Tops Flames, 2-1

Milwaukee Tops Flames, 2-1

Milwaukee scored the first two goals of the match and held on for a 2-1 victory over UIC Saturday night, despite a season high 14 shots on goal by the Flames. Bukola Abdulwahab halved the deficit in the 71st minute, and UIC dominated possession and chances the rest of the match, but could not tally an equalizer. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports In Milwaukee#Sports News
Fox News

Gunman opens fire at Russian university, at least 8 dead: report

Russian authorities on Monday responded to a mass shooting in the city of Perm, resulting in at least eight deaths and six injuries, the Associated Press reported, citing the country's Investigative Committee. The suspect has been detained after the incident at Perm State University, according to officials. The state Tass...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Milwaukee Dispatch

Milwaukee Dispatch

Milwaukee, WI
299
Followers
495
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

With Milwaukee Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy