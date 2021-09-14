Trending local sports in Milwaukee
Volleyball falls in three sets to No. 8 Kentucky
MILWAUKEE - The Marquette University women's volleyball team suffered a 25-21, 30-28, 26-24 sweep at the hands of No. 8 Kentucky in its home opener on Saturday night at the Al McGuire Center. Graduate students Hope Werch and Taylor Wolf led the way for the Golden Eagles (6-1) with 13... Read more
Red Hawks Go 4-0 At Mt. Mary Tournament
Box Score 1 | Box Score 2 | Box Score 4 MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Ripon's volleyball team entered this weekend's Mt. Mary Tournament riding a two-match winning streak. They're leaving with a six-match winning streak after going 4-0 during the tournament. In Friday's first match, Ripon (7-2) defeated North Central... Read more
Corbin Burnes and Josh Hader combine for no-hitter in Milwaukee’s 3-0 win over Cleveland; record 9th of year in majors
CLEVELAND (AP) — Corbin Burnes and Josh Hader combine for no-hitter in Milwaukee’s 3-0 win over Cleveland; record 9th of year in majors. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Locations — Watch Now: Related Video. Read more
Milwaukee Tops Flames, 2-1
Milwaukee scored the first two goals of the match and held on for a 2-1 victory over UIC Saturday night, despite a season high 14 shots on goal by the Flames. Bukola Abdulwahab halved the deficit in the 71st minute, and UIC dominated possession and chances the rest of the match, but could not tally an equalizer. Read more
