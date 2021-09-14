Trending local sports in Milwaukee

(MILWAUKEE, WI) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Milwaukee area.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LATEST NEWS

Volleyball falls in three sets to No. 8 Kentucky MILWAUKEE - The Marquette University women's volleyball team suffered a 25-21, 30-28, 26-24 sweep at the hands of No. 8 Kentucky in its home opener on Saturday night at the Al McGuire Center. Graduate students Hope Werch and Taylor Wolf led the way for the Golden Eagles (6-1) with 13... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Red Hawks Go 4-0 At Mt. Mary Tournament Box Score 1 | Box Score 2 | Box Score 4 MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Ripon's volleyball team entered this weekend's Mt. Mary Tournament riding a two-match winning streak. They're leaving with a six-match winning streak after going 4-0 during the tournament. In Friday's first match, Ripon (7-2) defeated North Central... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Corbin Burnes and Josh Hader combine for no-hitter in Milwaukee’s 3-0 win over Cleveland; record 9th of year in majors CLEVELAND (AP) — Corbin Burnes and Josh Hader combine for no-hitter in Milwaukee’s 3-0 win over Cleveland; record 9th of year in majors. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Locations — Watch Now: Related Video. Read more

LOCAL PICK