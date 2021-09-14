What's hot: Top lifestyle news in San Diego
(SAN DIEGO, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in San Diego, from fashion updates to viral videos.
Unruly passengers kicked off JetBlue flight to SoCal after mask argument
Two passengers were kicked off a JetBlue flight from Florida to SoCal after refusing to wear masks and when one became physically aggressive toward airline employees. Read more
due to health reasons I can't wear one. the airline rules are mask required so I just don't fly. problem solved. I understand why they require it so just follow the dang rules.
Oh come on! Just put the mask on. You KNOW it’s required so do it or don’t come to the airport. You have no right to inconvenience an entire plane load of people. You’re not that special.
Horn Sharks of La Jolla, San Diego ! #shorts
Dr. Jeff Barke says the government should not be mandating masks or vaccines on our children
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Many are pushing back against recent vaccination mandates for Los Angeles public schools. The School Board for the Los Angeles Unified School District voted on Thursday to require Covid vaccinations for students 12 and up. Board Certified Primary Physician Dr. Jeff Barke says the board’s decision is “not based on science.” He shared his thoughts and expertise with KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego. Read more
I’d my kids out of school if I had them and there was no mandate. I’m not having my kids anywhere near anyone who is unvaccinated and refuses to wear a mask.
California Ahead on COVID Fight at Schools, So Biden's New Strategy Won't Change Much Here
South Bay Parents React to Biden Plan on COVID Safety in Schools. President Joe Biden highlighted the importance of protecting children against COVID-19 in an address to the nation Thursday. The President pleaded with parents to vaccinate their children who are eligible. For those children too young to get the... Read more
Bidens? No this is just Governor's stay out of it white house or what vaccine failure or they sold the cure and they are all dead if they don't marry someone without it