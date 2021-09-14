What's hot: Top lifestyle news in San Diego

(SAN DIEGO, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in San Diego, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Unruly passengers kicked off JetBlue flight to SoCal after mask argument Two passengers were kicked off a JetBlue flight from Florida to SoCal after refusing to wear masks and when one became physically aggressive toward airline employees. Read more

Horn Sharks of La Jolla, San Diego ! #shorts Awesome Horn Sharks of beautiful La Jolla, San Diego California !

Dr. Jeff Barke says the government should not be mandating masks or vaccines on our children SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Many are pushing back against recent vaccination mandates for Los Angeles public schools. The School Board for the Los Angeles Unified School District voted on Thursday to require Covid vaccinations for students 12 and up. Board Certified Primary Physician Dr. Jeff Barke says the board’s decision is “not based on science.” He shared his thoughts and expertise with KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego. Read more

