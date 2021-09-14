CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in San Diego

 6 days ago

(SAN DIEGO, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in San Diego, from fashion updates to viral videos.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Southern California / abc7.com

Unruly passengers kicked off JetBlue flight to SoCal after mask argument

Two passengers were kicked off a JetBlue flight from Florida to SoCal after refusing to wear masks and when one became physically aggressive toward airline employees. Read more

Comments
avatar

due to health reasons I can't wear one. the airline rules are mask required so I just don't fly. problem solved. I understand why they require it so just follow the dang rules.

176 likes 2 dislikes 41 replies

avatar

Oh come on! Just put the mask on. You KNOW it’s required so do it or don’t come to the airport. You have no right to inconvenience an entire plane load of people. You’re not that special.

184 likes 7 dislikes 9 replies

San Diego / youtube.com

Horn Sharks of La Jolla, San Diego ! #shorts

Awesome Horn Sharks of beautiful La Jolla, San Diego California ! #shorts 😀 Please Support ! by Subscribing ! Liking ! and leaving Comments ! 👉 Visit our world ocean adventure community today ! https://www.OceanEarthGreen.com ~ Featuring world ocean videos and pictures. ~ Checkout beautiful ocean inspiration merch ! 🎬 Checkout these other popular video series ! ~ Newport Beach Diving Adventures ! https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlkGrIB-RfSJ81SP2VZB3Wa9tmCpvD1YO ~ Diving Cozumel Mexico Caribbean ! https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlkGrIB-RfSLXt2wFmO-pJgNc9TyWr_tO ~ Diving Palos Verdes, Los Angeles California ! https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlkGrIB-RfSK3GQlWaPgq0Gf7jCnmUUq7 🌊 Please consider donating for much needed funding ! ~ Patreon.com/OceanEarthGreen https://www.patreon.com/oceanearthgreen ~ Buymeacoffee/OceanEarthGreen https://www.buymeacoffee.com/oceanearthgreen ~ Shop OceanEarthGreen.com https://www.oceanearthgreen.com/shop Read more

San Diego / kusi.com

Dr. Jeff Barke says the government should not be mandating masks or vaccines on our children

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Many are pushing back against recent vaccination mandates for Los Angeles public schools. The School Board for the Los Angeles Unified School District voted on Thursday to require Covid vaccinations for students 12 and up. Board Certified Primary Physician Dr. Jeff Barke says the board’s decision is “not based on science.” He shared his thoughts and expertise with KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego. Read more

Comments
avatar

I’d my kids out of school if I had them and there was no mandate. I’m not having my kids anywhere near anyone who is unvaccinated and refuses to wear a mask.

California / nbcsandiego.com

California Ahead on COVID Fight at Schools, So Biden's New Strategy Won't Change Much Here

South Bay Parents React to Biden Plan on COVID Safety in Schools. President Joe Biden highlighted the importance of protecting children against COVID-19 in an address to the nation Thursday. The President pleaded with parents to vaccinate their children who are eligible. For those children too young to get the... Read more

Comments
avatar

Bidens? No this is just Governor's stay out of it white house or what vaccine failure or they sold the cure and they are all dead if they don't marry someone without it

