Trending sports headlines in Indianapolis

VOLLEYBALL: Beavers finish UIndy Invite winless INDIANAPOLIS -- The Bemidji State volleyball team finished the UIndy Invite 0-4 with another pair of losses Saturday, Sept. 11, in Indianapolis, Ind., falling in straight sets to Cedarville 25-16, 25-22, 25-18 and Northern Michigan 25-22, 25-13, 25-15. In match one, junior Meeghan Dahlager led the Beavers (0-8) with 10 kills and six digs, while sophomore Rylie Bjerklie and fifth-year Anna Averkamp added eight and seven kills, respectively. Read more

Bushka, Orlando propel Butler to 49-24 victory over DePauw INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bret Bushka threw two touchdown passes to Yogi Flager and Nick Orlando had three short TD runs to propel Butler to a 49-24 victory over Division III-member DePauw. Bushka connected with Flager from 6 yards out in the first quarter and hit him for an 11-yard score... Read more

VOLLEYBALL: Miners split pair Saturday The Missouri S&T volleyball team wrapped up their weekend at the UIndy Invitational in Indianapolis, Ind. Saturday with a pair of matches against the host University of Indianapolis and the nation’s 14th-ranked team Winona State. Read more

