Indianapolis, IN

Trending sports headlines in Indianapolis

Indianapolis Bulletin
Indianapolis Bulletin
 6 days ago

(INDIANAPOLIS, IN) Indianapolis-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Indianapolis sports. For more stories from the Indianapolis area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

bemidjipioneer.com

VOLLEYBALL: Beavers finish UIndy Invite winless

VOLLEYBALL: Beavers finish UIndy Invite winless

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Bemidji State volleyball team finished the UIndy Invite 0-4 with another pair of losses Saturday, Sept. 11, in Indianapolis, Ind., falling in straight sets to Cedarville 25-16, 25-22, 25-18 and Northern Michigan 25-22, 25-13, 25-15. In match one, junior Meeghan Dahlager led the Beavers (0-8) with 10 kills and six digs, while sophomore Rylie Bjerklie and fifth-year Anna Averkamp added eight and seven kills, respectively. Read more

wishtv.com

Bushka, Orlando propel Butler to 49-24 victory over DePauw

Bushka, Orlando propel Butler to 49-24 victory over DePauw

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bret Bushka threw two touchdown passes to Yogi Flager and Nick Orlando had three short TD runs to propel Butler to a 49-24 victory over Division III-member DePauw. Bushka connected with Flager from 6 yards out in the first quarter and hit him for an 11-yard score... Read more

phelpscountyfocus.com

VOLLEYBALL: Miners split pair Saturday

VOLLEYBALL: Miners split pair Saturday

The Missouri S&T volleyball team wrapped up their weekend at the UIndy Invitational in Indianapolis, Ind. Saturday with a pair of matches against the host University of Indianapolis and the nation’s 14th-ranked team Winona State. Read more

uindy.edu

Clinton Shatters 56-Year-Old Record in UIndy Win

Clinton Shatters 56-Year-Old Record in UIndy Win

HILLSDALE, Mich. – Running back Toriano Clinton broke out for 270 yards and four touchdowns to lead the No. 12 Greyhounds to a 35-31 win at Hillsdale Saturday night. The jaw-dropping performance snapped the UIndy single-game rushing record, set back in 1965 by Jack Schuck (254). INS & OUTS. Clinton... Read more

With Indianapolis Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

