CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Antonio, TX

Your San Antonio lifestyle news

San Antonio News Alert
San Antonio News Alert
 6 days ago

(SAN ANTONIO, TX) Life in San Antonio has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the San Antonio area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Texas / mysanantonio.com

Texas' biggest companies react to Biden's vaccine mandate

Texas' biggest companies react to Biden's vaccine mandate

On Thursday, President Joe Biden pushed sweeping a federal vaccine mandate that lurched large San Antonio and Texas companies into a wait-and-see game. On top of mandated vaccines, Biden's plan says employees must also undergo required testing at companies with more than 100 workers. Implementing these policies may prove difficult... Read more

Comments
avatar

Yes Biden just broke so many laws. Remember folks Hitler was voted in by the people then implemented dictatorial laws to do whatever he wanted. Biden administration is following the same play book 📙

56 likes 5 dislikes 19 replies

avatar

Help me understand - why recipients of federal funds do not have to prove vaccination, why immigrants crossing the border and housed using federal funds do not have to be vaccinated. While Biden mandates very select groups to be vaccinated or lose their job… or put a financial burden (fine + overhead + potential loss of good employees). How are these actions not deemed exclusionary and decisive

27 likes 2 dislikes 2 replies

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
San Antonio / foxsanantonio.com

City approves plan to offer $100 H-E-B gift card as incentive for getting COVID vaccine

City approves plan to offer $100 H-E-B gift card as incentive for getting COVID vaccine

SAN ANTONIO -- The city is moving forward on its plan to reward those choosing to get the COVID-19 vaccine with an HEB gift card. The City Council approved the purchase of $1 million worth of HEB gift cards. The plan is to give the $100 gift cards to 10,000... Read more

Comments
avatar

RED FLAG - Come on ppl. If they have to bribe you something is up

5 likes 1 reply

avatar

How much is hen going to offer to get the 666 number on ones foreheads? Please everyone reading this. We have been strong so far and nothing has happened to us. Please pray and our blessed wonderful SAVIOR JESUS CHRIST WILL SEE US THROUGH THIS pestilence. Sincerely, s

1 like

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
San Antonio / foxsanantonio.com

Biden vaccination mandates could hurt San Antonio tourism industry

Biden vaccination mandates could hurt San Antonio tourism industry

SAN ANTONIO - The new vaccine requirements from the Biden Administration could have a major impact on the tourism industry in San Antonio. The expansive rules mandate that all employers with more than 100 workers are now required to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly, affecting about 80 million Americans. Read more

Comments
avatar

the major crimes are a far better reason to avoid this Hispanic majority city. It's just another Mexican city now.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
San Antonio / news4sanantonio.com

We break down what comes next after President Biden's new vaccine mandates are announced

We break down what comes next after President Biden's new vaccine mandates are announced

SAN ANTONIO — On Thursday, President Biden laid out a stern message against the unvaccinated and called for another huge vaccine mandate affecting millions of Americans. Businesses and local officials made their voices heard throughout the day on how they feel about it. Some are even asking what comes next? Read more

Comments
avatar

LAWSUOTS ARE NEXT! SORRY BIDUM YOU ARE NOT GOING TO BE A DICTATORSHIP! YOU WILL BE GONE BEFORE THAT HAPPENS!

2 likes 1 reply

avatar

🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 LET'S BREAK IT DOWN... WE THE PEOPLE DO NOT CONSENT TO BE GOVERNED BY A TYRANT👏👏👏👏👏

2 likes

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
San Antonio, TX
Lifestyle
San Antonio, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tx Rrb
Fox News

Gunman opens fire at Russian university, at least 8 dead: report

Russian authorities on Monday responded to a mass shooting in the city of Perm, resulting in at least eight deaths and six injuries, the Associated Press reported, citing the country's Investigative Committee. The suspect has been detained after the incident at Perm State University, according to officials. The state Tass...
PUBLIC SAFETY
San Antonio News Alert

San Antonio News Alert

San Antonio, TX
628
Followers
491
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

With San Antonio News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy