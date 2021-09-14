Your San Antonio lifestyle news
Texas' biggest companies react to Biden's vaccine mandate
On Thursday, President Joe Biden pushed sweeping a federal vaccine mandate that lurched large San Antonio and Texas companies into a wait-and-see game. On top of mandated vaccines, Biden's plan says employees must also undergo required testing at companies with more than 100 workers. Implementing these policies may prove difficult... Read more
Yes Biden just broke so many laws. Remember folks Hitler was voted in by the people then implemented dictatorial laws to do whatever he wanted. Biden administration is following the same play book 📙
Help me understand - why recipients of federal funds do not have to prove vaccination, why immigrants crossing the border and housed using federal funds do not have to be vaccinated. While Biden mandates very select groups to be vaccinated or lose their job… or put a financial burden (fine + overhead + potential loss of good employees). How are these actions not deemed exclusionary and decisive
City approves plan to offer $100 H-E-B gift card as incentive for getting COVID vaccine
SAN ANTONIO -- The city is moving forward on its plan to reward those choosing to get the COVID-19 vaccine with an HEB gift card. The City Council approved the purchase of $1 million worth of HEB gift cards. The plan is to give the $100 gift cards to 10,000... Read more
RED FLAG - Come on ppl. If they have to bribe you something is up
How much is hen going to offer to get the 666 number on ones foreheads? Please everyone reading this. We have been strong so far and nothing has happened to us. Please pray and our blessed wonderful SAVIOR JESUS CHRIST WILL SEE US THROUGH THIS pestilence. Sincerely, s
Biden vaccination mandates could hurt San Antonio tourism industry
SAN ANTONIO - The new vaccine requirements from the Biden Administration could have a major impact on the tourism industry in San Antonio. The expansive rules mandate that all employers with more than 100 workers are now required to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly, affecting about 80 million Americans. Read more
the major crimes are a far better reason to avoid this Hispanic majority city. It's just another Mexican city now.
We break down what comes next after President Biden's new vaccine mandates are announced
SAN ANTONIO — On Thursday, President Biden laid out a stern message against the unvaccinated and called for another huge vaccine mandate affecting millions of Americans. Businesses and local officials made their voices heard throughout the day on how they feel about it. Some are even asking what comes next? Read more
LAWSUOTS ARE NEXT! SORRY BIDUM YOU ARE NOT GOING TO BE A DICTATORSHIP! YOU WILL BE GONE BEFORE THAT HAPPENS!
🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 LET'S BREAK IT DOWN... WE THE PEOPLE DO NOT CONSENT TO BE GOVERNED BY A TYRANT👏👏👏👏👏
