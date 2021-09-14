Your San Antonio lifestyle news

(SAN ANTONIO, TX) Life in San Antonio has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Texas' biggest companies react to Biden's vaccine mandate On Thursday, President Joe Biden pushed sweeping a federal vaccine mandate that lurched large San Antonio and Texas companies into a wait-and-see game. On top of mandated vaccines, Biden's plan says employees must also undergo required testing at companies with more than 100 workers. Implementing these policies may prove difficult...

City approves plan to offer $100 H-E-B gift card as incentive for getting COVID vaccine SAN ANTONIO -- The city is moving forward on its plan to reward those choosing to get the COVID-19 vaccine with an HEB gift card. The City Council approved the purchase of $1 million worth of HEB gift cards. The plan is to give the $100 gift cards to 10,000...

Biden vaccination mandates could hurt San Antonio tourism industry SAN ANTONIO - The new vaccine requirements from the Biden Administration could have a major impact on the tourism industry in San Antonio. The expansive rules mandate that all employers with more than 100 workers are now required to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly, affecting about 80 million Americans.

