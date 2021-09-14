Deitra McKenzie set to debut “Wednesday Weather Whys”

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Storm Team 11 Meteorologist Deitra McKenzie is launching a new Facebook live platform September 15th called “Wednesday Weather Whys.”. Each Wednesday morning around 9:30, Deitra will be setting up shop from our WTOK digital news desk and going live on our Facebook page. She will interact with you, our viewers, where you’ll be able to ask questions and find out why certain things occur when it comes to weather.