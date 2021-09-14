Trending lifestyle headlines in Tucson
(TUCSON, AZ) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.
Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
Gov. Ducey responds to Biden COVID-19 mandates
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gov. Doug Ducey voiced his opposition to President Joe Biden’s recently announced COVID-19 mandates on Thursday, Sept. 9. Ducey said in a statement Biden’s latest actions are “another egregious big government overreach.”. Biden’s plan could require as many as 100 million Americans to get... Read more
Since when does the Biden-Harris Regime in Washington, DC, have the legal " right" to misuse and abuse Our 📜 to impart overreaching USG ( United States Government) Mandates to foist and force The Sovereign States and Territories in America, to make Citizens take the 💉 for a hyped up 😷, and infringe on Our GOD ( Father, Son, Holy Spirit)- Given , Constitutionally protected Rights? Fight for Us, Governor Doug Ducey ( R-AZ)..... IGY6!!🇺🇸🦅🗽🏴📜🤬
24 likes 6 dislikes 23 replies
Yea Right Governor Ducebag! How many Arizona Residents"Adults and Children " Have died because of your Incompetence? You are a Joke with No Credibility!
27 likes 13 dislikes 17 replies
Mountain lion mortally wounded in central Tucson
The Arizona Game and Fish Department is looking for a suspect who shot and mortally wounded a mountain lion in central Tucson on Friday morning. At 8:45 a.m., Arizona Game and Fish recovered a mountain lion who had been shot in the chest north of the intersection of Orchard River Drive and Glenn Street, near North Craycroft Road. Read more
feel bad for it, actually saw one in oro valley at my job thursday night. was interesting to see in its element. i get if it was attacking someone or someones pets, but if someone just shot it out of fear or for fun, thats a pathetic thing.
8 likes
I know it sounds bad but I had a mountain lion come I to my yard and killed my two dogs. my babies. I live near pima and wilmot. it may have been in someone's yard but they should had made sure to call game and fish.
7 likes 2 dislikes
Wildcats won’t require proof of vaccination, negative COVID test from fans at games
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Wildcats won’t have to provide proof that they’ve been vaccinated or a negative COVID test from at least 72 hours before games. Instead, athletic director Dave Heeke said, fans are expected to use the honor system. Masks will also not be required in... Read more
WELL, IT WILL BE REQUIRED AT THE HOSPITAL WHEN YOU SHOW UP WITH COVID, AND ARE TURNED AWAY BC YOU DIDN'T GET YOUR JAB WHEN YOU HAD THE CHANCE. DOCTORS & NURSES ARE FED UP WITH YOUR IGNORANCE AND ARROGANCE AND DON'T WANT TO CARE FOR YOU WHO ARE OVERWHELMING HOSPITALS RIGHT NOW...FACT: 99% OF THOSE CASES ARE NON-VAXXERS, 60% ARE BLACK, THE REST, ALL COLORS & ETHNICITIES INCLUDING WHITE DEMS AND REPS.....COVID-10 AND ITS VARIANTS DON'T DISCRIMINATE!!!! YOU WILL BE TOLD TO GO HOME AND TALK A TYLENOL! ARROGANCE DOESN'T PAY, IT KILLS! ENJOY!!!
1 like 2 replies
When was the last time Arizona won a game? 2019? Heck, it shouldn't be hard to have fans do social distancing at a U of A football game. Do what you want, just don't cry about getting Covid. Darwinism at its finest.
Southern Arizona students may be at breaking point with return to classroom
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Kids have returned to campuses, but schools are now dealing with more mental stress among students. Experts say it’s at a crisis point. Educators expected this, for the most part, but it was hard to tell how bad it could be with students. The... Read more
politicians get to act out over kid stuff I have grown up stuff going on please help we are equal right
1 reply
All this commotion and adults acting like children over health measures (masks) in school is not helping.
1 like