St. Louis sports lineup: What’s trending

Largest sportbike ride is back in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – One of the largest sportbike rides in the nation is back in St. Louis. “The Ride of the Century” has returned. The event is sponsored by a St. Louis firm Streetfighterz Productions. Participants can meet Saturday, Sept. 11, at The Off Track Saloon at 9 a.m. There... Read more
I was fortunate enough to be on the highway 2 different times this weekend, friday afternoon and then arou d 10 friday night. they were riding and doing tricks. it was thrilling to watch. Took me back to my hippie youth days! glad all the ones I saw had helmets on.
St. Louis Blues Hit Another Homerun With 2022 Winter Classic Sweater
The St. Louis Blues did a fair amount of teasing regarding their 2022 Winter Classic sweaters. They actually threw many people off the scent by zooming so far into the stitching on the logo that some thought they had changed the design. Ultimately, the team went with the design we... Read more
If "exactly the same as 2017" really floats your 🚤, then sure.. guess these are Ok? 🤷♂️
Photos: Cards even series, beat Reds 6-4
The St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 6-4 in the second game of their home series on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. The teams will play again on Sunday, Sept. 12, in the third game of a three game series. Photos by Daniel Shular, dshular@post-dispatch.com. Read more
Tanigawa, Barron share PGA Tour Champions lead in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ken Tanigawa had two front-nine eagles in a 6-under 65 for a share of the second-round lead with Doug Barron in the PGA Tour Champions’ inaugural Ascension Charity Classic. Tanigawa eagled the par-5 second and eighth holes in a front-nine 30 on Norwood Hills’ West Course, the tree-lined layout where Ben Hogan won the 1948 PGA Championship for his second major title. Barron also eagled the eighth and closed with a birdie for a 68 to match Tanigawa at 8-under 134. The 53-year-old Tanigawa has two senior titles, the last in 2019 in the major Senior PGA Championship. The 52-year-old Barron also has two Champions victories. Read more