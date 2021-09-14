CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis sports lineup: What’s trending

St. Louis Today
St. Louis Today
 6 days ago

(ST. LOUIS, MO) St. Louis-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
St. Louis / fox2now.com

Largest sportbike ride is back in St. Louis

Largest sportbike ride is back in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – One of the largest sportbike rides in the nation is back in St. Louis. “The Ride of the Century” has returned. The event is sponsored by a St. Louis firm Streetfighterz Productions. Participants can meet Saturday, Sept. 11, at The Off Track Saloon at 9 a.m. There... Read more

Comments
avatar

I was fortunate enough to be on the highway 2 different times this weekend, friday afternoon and then arou d 10 friday night. they were riding and doing tricks. it was thrilling to watch. Took me back to my hippie youth days! glad all the ones I saw had helmets on.

2 likes

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
St. Louis / bleedinblue.com

St. Louis Blues Hit Another Homerun With 2022 Winter Classic Sweater

St. Louis Blues Hit Another Homerun With 2022 Winter Classic Sweater

The St. Louis Blues did a fair amount of teasing regarding their 2022 Winter Classic sweaters. They actually threw many people off the scent by zooming so far into the stitching on the logo that some thought they had changed the design. Ultimately, the team went with the design we... Read more

Comments
avatar

If "exactly the same as 2017" really floats your 🚤, then sure.. guess these are Ok? 🤷‍♂️

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
St. Louis / stltoday.com

Photos: Cards even series, beat Reds 6-4

Photos: Cards even series, beat Reds 6-4

The St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 6-4 in the second game of their home series on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. The teams will play again on Sunday, Sept. 12, in the third game of a three game series. Photos by Daniel Shular, dshular@post-dispatch.com. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
St. Louis / kion546.com

Tanigawa, Barron share PGA Tour Champions lead in St. Louis

Tanigawa, Barron share PGA Tour Champions lead in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ken Tanigawa had two front-nine eagles in a 6-under 65 for a share of the second-round lead with Doug Barron in the PGA Tour Champions’ inaugural Ascension Charity Classic. Tanigawa eagled the par-5 second and eighth holes in a front-nine 30 on Norwood Hills’ West Course, the tree-lined layout where Ben Hogan won the 1948 PGA Championship for his second major title. Barron also eagled the eighth and closed with a birdie for a 68 to match Tanigawa at 8-under 134. The 53-year-old Tanigawa has two senior titles, the last in 2019 in the major Senior PGA Championship. The 52-year-old Barron also has two Champions victories. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox News

Gunman opens fire at Russian university, at least 8 dead: report

Russian authorities on Monday responded to a mass shooting in the city of Perm, resulting in at least eight deaths and six injuries, the Associated Press reported, citing the country's Investigative Committee. The suspect has been detained after the incident at Perm State University, according to officials. The state Tass...
PUBLIC SAFETY
St. Louis Today

St. Louis Today

St. Louis, MO
400
Followers
446
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

With St. Louis Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy