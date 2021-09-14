CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Austin

Texas doctors call for masks, more COVID-19 testing in schools as virus flares

On Wednesday the Marble Falls school board decided against enforcing a mask mandate noting that district parents are divided on the issue. But the move comes as COVID-19 is flaring among staff and students. It can be tricky to compare districts of different sizes so we calculated COVID cases per... Read more

I know I agree with doctors! Look when first started mask was mandated a lot better then. My granddaughter got Covid now has a life issue with a heart condition, I sure wouldn’t wish that on anyone . My younger brother and his wife died ! Put on ventilator isn’t a good thing ! Wake up to those who are against protecting others !

faked virus to push death vaccine shots. there's covid 2 which is a bad case of the flu or pneumonia. no scientists has ever extracted any covid 19 from anyone or anything. it's a proven hoax to push population control worldwide. you peaple better open your eyes before it's to late.

$5 Million Dollar Scratch Off Sold in Austin

As you know, I have my luck with the $5 and $10 scratch-offs but I never play the $20 or $50 scratch-offs. Maybe I should? NOT! However, this Austin resident did and won a $5 Million Dollar Jackpot on the $50 $5 Million Dollar Fortune ticket. The ticket was purchased at EZ Stop #2, located at 1200 Kramer Lane #1, in Austin. Read more

ugh. .ive been trying now to win something for a month and only won 10$

Longtime East Austin Tex-Mex favorite moves the whole enchilada to new location

After almost 18 years of dishing out enchiladas, tacos, rellenos, and stellar margaritas from its East Austin café, one of the city’s most revered Tex-Mex spots is spilling the beans about an upcoming move. El Chile Cafe y Cantina, the Manor Road Tex-Mex staple and flagship brand of Austin-based El... Read more

State of Texas – ‘Praying it won’t happen’ – inmates released due to COVID brace for return to priso

The pandemic led to some federal inmates to be temporarily released from prison. Some are reconnecting with family and earning an honest living, but it could all be taken away. We look at the number of prisoners released, and what it’s like for those facing a likely return behind bars. Stay informed about Austin and Central Texas news, weather, investigations and sports on our website and social media: https://www.kxan.com/ https://www.youtube.com/c/KXANAustinNews?sub_confirmation=1 https://www.facebook.com/KXANnews/ https://twitter.com/KXAN_News https://www.instagram.com/kxan_news Read more

With Austin Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

