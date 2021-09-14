Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Austin

(AUSTIN, TX) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

LATEST NEWS

Texas doctors call for masks, more COVID-19 testing in schools as virus flares On Wednesday the Marble Falls school board decided against enforcing a mask mandate noting that district parents are divided on the issue. But the move comes as COVID-19 is flaring among staff and students. It can be tricky to compare districts of different sizes so we calculated COVID cases per... Read more

TOP VIEWED

$5 Million Dollar Scratch Off Sold in Austin As you know, I have my luck with the $5 and $10 scratch-offs but I never play the $20 or $50 scratch-offs. Maybe I should? NOT! However, this Austin resident did and won a $5 Million Dollar Jackpot on the $50 $5 Million Dollar Fortune ticket. The ticket was purchased at EZ Stop #2, located at 1200 Kramer Lane #1, in Austin. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Longtime East Austin Tex-Mex favorite moves the whole enchilada to new location After almost 18 years of dishing out enchiladas, tacos, rellenos, and stellar margaritas from its East Austin café, one of the city’s most revered Tex-Mex spots is spilling the beans about an upcoming move. El Chile Cafe y Cantina, the Manor Road Tex-Mex staple and flagship brand of Austin-based El... Read more

LOCAL PICK