Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Denver

(DENVER, CO) Life in Denver has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TOP VIEWED

Denver Pharmacist Begins Giving COVID Vaccine Booster Shots Amid Lack Of Guidance DENVER (CBS4) – Without much guidance, a Denver pharmacist has made the decision to start giving out COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, following the lead of larger organizations in the state. (credit: CBS) “There’s not local guidance, there’s not national guidance. There’s, I mean this, the CDC has literally only given clearance for immunocompromised folks,” said Dr. Krisitn Holmes, the owner of the Capitol Heights Pharmacy. Dr. Holmes says she has been getting calls and questions since the beginning of the summer about booster shots. She’d denied them until a few days ago when she came to the decision to follow the lead of... Read more

LATEST NEWS

Denver mayor proposes giving $400 bonuses to vaccinated city workers The bonus would be for compliance in proving they're vaccinated by the end of the month. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

WATCH: Governor Jared Polis gives update on COVID-19 in Colorado DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Governor Jared Polis will give an update Friday on the state’s recovery efforts in response to COVID-19. Governor Polis will be joined by Scott Bookman, Incident Commander COVID-19, and Dr. Rachel Herlihy, State Epidemiologist. The press conference will be held in Denver and is scheduled for... Read more

TRENDING NOW