Denver, CO

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Denver

Denver News Alert
Denver News Alert
 6 days ago

(DENVER, CO) Life in Denver has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Denver / cbslocal.com

Denver Pharmacist Begins Giving COVID Vaccine Booster Shots Amid Lack Of Guidance

Denver Pharmacist Begins Giving COVID Vaccine Booster Shots Amid Lack Of Guidance

DENVER (CBS4) – Without much guidance, a Denver pharmacist has made the decision to start giving out COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, following the lead of larger organizations in the state. (credit: CBS) “There’s not local guidance, there’s not national guidance. There’s, I mean this, the CDC has literally only given clearance for immunocompromised folks,” said Dr. Krisitn Holmes, the owner of the Capitol Heights Pharmacy. Dr. Holmes says she has been getting calls and questions since the beginning of the summer about booster shots. She’d denied them until a few days ago when she came to the decision to follow the lead of... Read more

avatar

Wow a vaccine that last 6 months that manipulates your dna….. no alarm bells going off here

Denver / 9news.com

Denver mayor proposes giving $400 bonuses to vaccinated city workers

Denver mayor proposes giving $400 bonuses to vaccinated city workers

The bonus would be for compliance in proving they're vaccinated by the end of the month. Read more

avatar

how about all of us who have been working this whole time we should be getting a bonus from the state we are the ones who are paying for all this so-called bonuses

13 likes

avatar

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣People sell themselves cheap to an old Muscle Head who didn't even take the jab himself!Give me a $40 Million bonus plus a $10 Million paid life insurance policy and I will probably take the toxic Jab. My life is worth a lot more than a measley $400 to myself and my loved ones for me to allow poison ☠☠ to be injected into my body!

5 likes

Colorado / kktv.com

WATCH: Governor Jared Polis gives update on COVID-19 in Colorado

WATCH: Governor Jared Polis gives update on COVID-19 in Colorado

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Governor Jared Polis will give an update Friday on the state’s recovery efforts in response to COVID-19. Governor Polis will be joined by Scott Bookman, Incident Commander COVID-19, and Dr. Rachel Herlihy, State Epidemiologist. The press conference will be held in Denver and is scheduled for... Read more

avatar

This is not the governor u voted for polis was put there by dominion machines we need a forensic audit

11 likes 3 dislikes

Colorado / gazette.com

Sandwiches beyond your wildest dreams at little shop west of Denver | Craving Colorado

Sandwiches beyond your wildest dreams at little shop west of Denver | Craving Colorado

GOLDEN • It was a sandwich shop when Al Neighbors bought the nook along the historic main street. It was called D’Deli, a play on the Dutch owners’ pronunciation. “It was super basic,” Neighbors recalls of the D’Deli he entered in 2004. The name remains. The logo remains. “I just... Read more

avatar

Denver News Alert

Denver News Alert

