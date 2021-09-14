Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Denver
Denver Pharmacist Begins Giving COVID Vaccine Booster Shots Amid Lack Of Guidance
DENVER (CBS4) – Without much guidance, a Denver pharmacist has made the decision to start giving out COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, following the lead of larger organizations in the state. (credit: CBS) “There’s not local guidance, there’s not national guidance. There’s, I mean this, the CDC has literally only given clearance for immunocompromised folks,” said Dr. Krisitn Holmes, the owner of the Capitol Heights Pharmacy. Dr. Holmes says she has been getting calls and questions since the beginning of the summer about booster shots. She’d denied them until a few days ago when she came to the decision to follow the lead of... Read more
Wow a vaccine that last 6 months that manipulates your dna….. no alarm bells going off here
Denver mayor proposes giving $400 bonuses to vaccinated city workers
The bonus would be for compliance in proving they're vaccinated by the end of the month. Read more
how about all of us who have been working this whole time we should be getting a bonus from the state we are the ones who are paying for all this so-called bonuses
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣People sell themselves cheap to an old Muscle Head who didn't even take the jab himself!Give me a $40 Million bonus plus a $10 Million paid life insurance policy and I will probably take the toxic Jab. My life is worth a lot more than a measley $400 to myself and my loved ones for me to allow poison ☠☠ to be injected into my body!
WATCH: Governor Jared Polis gives update on COVID-19 in Colorado
DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Governor Jared Polis will give an update Friday on the state’s recovery efforts in response to COVID-19. Governor Polis will be joined by Scott Bookman, Incident Commander COVID-19, and Dr. Rachel Herlihy, State Epidemiologist. The press conference will be held in Denver and is scheduled for... Read more
This is not the governor u voted for polis was put there by dominion machines we need a forensic audit
Sandwiches beyond your wildest dreams at little shop west of Denver | Craving Colorado
GOLDEN • It was a sandwich shop when Al Neighbors bought the nook along the historic main street. It was called D’Deli, a play on the Dutch owners’ pronunciation. “It was super basic,” Neighbors recalls of the D’Deli he entered in 2004. The name remains. The logo remains. “I just... Read more
