Your Lincoln lifestyle news

(LINCOLN, NE) Life in Lincoln has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TOP VIEWED

Lincoln officials release statement about COVID incident at Super Saver LINCOLN, Neb. — The Lincoln Police Department and Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department released a statement regarding an incident at a Super Saver Grocery Store in Lincoln earlier this week where a woman could be seen coughing on other shoppers. The statement said, "The Lincoln Police Department and Lincoln-Lancaster County Health... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Stryker Pregame Perspective: COVID-Resistant As Nebraska football’s NCAA-record consecutive home sellout streak continues to stay alive, there’s been conjecture that the Huskers’ losing record under Scott Frost may not be the only reason it seems in jeopardy. After all, there’s a nationwide downward trend in college football attendance, and it would be natural for Nebraska to feel that effect. Read more

TRENDING NOW

Coronavirus: Maskless woman fired after coughing on mother, daughter at Nebraska grocery store LINCOLN, Neb. — A maskless woman seen in a widely viewed video following a mother and daughter at a Nebraska grocery store and coughing on them repeatedly was fired from her job. Video of the Sept. 3 incident shows a woman, later identified as Janene Hoskovec, of Arizona, confronting the... Read more

LOCAL PICK