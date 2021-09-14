Your Lincoln lifestyle news

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Lincoln Daily
Lincoln Daily
 6 days ago

(LINCOLN, NE) Life in Lincoln has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we're committed to keeping you up-to-date.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Lincoln / nebraska.tv

Lincoln officials release statement about COVID incident at Super Saver

Lincoln officials release statement about COVID incident at Super Saver

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Lincoln Police Department and Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department released a statement regarding an incident at a Super Saver Grocery Store in Lincoln earlier this week where a woman could be seen coughing on other shoppers. The statement said, "The Lincoln Police Department and Lincoln-Lancaster County Health...

Comments
avatar

go cough or spit on an officer and ask for a warning... THEY WONT GIVE IT.... first time you expel ANY bodily fluids on an officer... automatically charge of assault with bodily fluids.

13 likes

avatar

well if she didn't have covid then there really is no case so why is this here

1 like 5 dislikes 4 replies

Lincoln / si.com

Stryker Pregame Perspective: COVID-Resistant

Stryker Pregame Perspective: COVID-Resistant

As Nebraska football's NCAA-record consecutive home sellout streak continues to stay alive, there's been conjecture that the Huskers' losing record under Scott Frost may not be the only reason it seems in jeopardy. After all, there's a nationwide downward trend in college football attendance, and it would be natural for Nebraska to feel that effect.

Nebraska / boston25news.com

Coronavirus: Maskless woman fired after coughing on mother, daughter at Nebraska grocery store

Coronavirus: Maskless woman fired after coughing on mother, daughter at Nebraska grocery store

LINCOLN, Neb. — A maskless woman seen in a widely viewed video following a mother and daughter at a Nebraska grocery store and coughing on them repeatedly was fired from her job. Video of the Sept. 3 incident shows a woman, later identified as Janene Hoskovec, of Arizona, confronting the...

Comments
avatar

Yet the CA office has automatically filed charges on people even when the victim didn't choose to press charges! I'm not one for the masks myself but that's my personal decision as was the victims in this situation to wear their masks! I would never cough on someone intentionally mask or no mask because that's just wrong on so many different levels!! I think CA office should step up and file charges against this woman because this was absolutely uncalled for and ESPECIALLY for those of us that truly do have allergies and other medical conditions and she uses it as an excuse when clearly she's just making bad decisions that should result in more consequences than just losing her job!!

4 likes 2 dislikes

avatar

Yeah it is no joke, some people like to tell jokes like that when they’re trying to get in your pocket, she got on someone’s nerves?

1 like

Lincoln / ketv.com

Police, health department react to video of unmasked woman coughing at supermarket

Police, health department react to video of unmasked woman coughing at supermarket

Lincoln Police and the Lincoln-Lancaster Health Department are addressing a video that received millions of views on social media showing an unmasked woman coughing toward people in a supermarket. The woman is smiling and heard coughing saying, "you're such sheep." When asked by others in the Lincoln grocery store why...

