Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis sports digest: Top stories today

 6 days ago

(MINNEAPOLIS, MN) Minneapolis sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Minneapolis sports. For more stories from the Minneapolis area, click here.

Minnesota / buffalobreeze.com

Trey Potts rushes Minnesota past Miami (Ohio)

Trey Potts rushed for a career-high 178 yards and two touchdowns and Tanner Morgan passed for two scores as host Minnesota posted a 31-26 win over Miami (Ohio) on Saturday in Minneapolis. The Redhawks outgained the Golden Gophers 128-15 in the third quarter and struck for 17 straight points to... Read more

Minnesota / wpta21.com

New starter Potts carries Minnesota past Miami of Ohio 31-26

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Treyson Potts picked up for Minnesota where Mo Ibrahim left off. Potts rushed for 178 yards and two touchdowns in his first career start to help fend off Miami of Ohio 31-26. Ibrahim was lost for the season with a lower left leg injury suffered in the opener. Tanner Morgan connected with Dylan Wright and Daniel Jackson on scoring passes in the second quarter as the Gophers took a 21-3 lead into halftime. The Redhawks outgained them 128-15 in total yards in the third quarter to make a game of it down the stretch. Minnesota is 1-1. Miami is 0-2. Read more

Minneapolis / minnesotasportsfan.com

Four Takeaways From the Gophers Way-Too-Close Victory Over Miami (OH)

It was a beautiful Saturday morning in Minneapolis, MN and 40,000+ packed into Huntington Bank Stadium to watch the Minnesota Gophers play against the Miami (OH) Redhawks for an 11 AM kickoff. After a slow start, Tanner Morgan, Trey Potts and Dylan Wright took over the first half. But after... Read more

Minneapolis / uwlathletics.com

Volleyball Rallies to Defeat Augsburg in Five Sets

Minneapolis, Minn. – After dropping the first two sets, the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse volleyball team came back to defeat Augsburg University 3-2 (24-26, 19-25, 25-20, 25-22, 15-12) at SI Melby Hall Saturday afternoon. With the win, the Eagles improve to 7-1 overall while the Auggies fall to 3-4. In... Read more

