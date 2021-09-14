Trending local sports in Las Vegas

(LAS VEGAS, NV) Las Vegas-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Las Vegas sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINE

Live blog: UNLV fades in second half, falls at Arizona State Tempe, Ariz. — UNLV's offense came up empty—completely empty—in the second half, and No. 23 Arizona State was able to pull away for a comfortable 37-10 victory on Saturday. After a hot start that saw the scarlet and gray jump out to an early 10-7 lead on a spectacular touchdown... Read more

TRENDING NOW

HIGHLIGHTS: No. 7 Bishop Gorman beats Lone Peak 35-7 at Polynesian Football Classic in Las Vegas Highlights of No. 7 Bishop Gorman's (NV) 35-7 win over Lone Peak (UT) in the Polynesian Football Classic in Las Vegas. Sophomore quarterback Micah Alejado threw for three touchdowns, four-star wide receiver Zachariah Branch had two scores including an electric 70-yard punt return touchdown as the Gaels improved to 3-0 on the season with wins over St. Louis (HI), Miami Central (FL) and Lone Peak (UT). Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Vegas News | Las Vegas Is All About Raiders, Pirates and Fluorescent Baby Polar Bears Lots Of Quick Hits – Hardly Any (New) Covid-19 News In Las Vegas. Wowsers, for the first time in about a while there’s hardly any COVID-19 news in Las Vegas. There have been no changes in policies so everything remains the same as the past few weeks. Having said that, this will be a relatively shorter Vegas News. Read more

LATEST NEWS