Las Vegas, NV

Trending local sports in Las Vegas

Las Vegas News Beat
Las Vegas News Beat
 6 days ago

(LAS VEGAS, NV) Las Vegas-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

For more Las Vegas sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Arizona / lasvegassun.com

Live blog: UNLV fades in second half, falls at Arizona State

Live blog: UNLV fades in second half, falls at Arizona State

Tempe, Ariz. — UNLV's offense came up empty—completely empty—in the second half, and No. 23 Arizona State was able to pull away for a comfortable 37-10 victory on Saturday. After a hot start that saw the scarlet and gray jump out to an early 10-7 lead on a spectacular touchdown... Read more

Las Vegas / youtube.com

HIGHLIGHTS: No. 7 Bishop Gorman beats Lone Peak 35-7 at Polynesian Football Classic in Las Vegas

HIGHLIGHTS: No. 7 Bishop Gorman beats Lone Peak 35-7 at Polynesian Football Classic in Las Vegas

Highlights of No. 7 Bishop Gorman's (NV) 35-7 win over Lone Peak (UT) in the Polynesian Football Classic in Las Vegas. Sophomore quarterback Micah Alejado threw for three touchdowns, four-star wide receiver Zachariah Branch had two scores including an electric 70-yard punt return touchdown as the Gaels improved to 3-0 on the season with wins over St. Louis (HI), Miami Central (FL) and Lone Peak (UT). Read more

Las Vegas / travelzork.com

Vegas News | Las Vegas Is All About Raiders, Pirates and Fluorescent Baby Polar Bears

Vegas News | Las Vegas Is All About Raiders, Pirates and Fluorescent Baby Polar Bears

Lots Of Quick Hits – Hardly Any (New) Covid-19 News In Las Vegas. Wowsers, for the first time in about a while there’s hardly any COVID-19 news in Las Vegas. There have been no changes in policies so everything remains the same as the past few weeks. Having said that, this will be a relatively shorter Vegas News. Read more

Las Vegas / youtube.com

FOLLOW me on TIK TOK |Mom vs SON Sports Bet Challenge/ Weekly Giveaways| #jtsvegaslife

FOLLOW me on TIK TOK |Mom vs SON Sports Bet Challenge/ Weekly Giveaways| #jtsvegaslife

Read more

With Las Vegas News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

