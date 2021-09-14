Trending local sports in San Jose

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(SAN JOSE, CA) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the San Jose area.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Aggies sweep past Spartans and Cougars

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Junior Logan Anderson and freshman Aleix Aznar Beltran each finished with hat tricks on the day, helping the No. 9 UC Davis men's water polo team remain unbeaten on the year with a 10-7 victory over No. 11 San Jose State and a 13-4 triumph in an exhibition against Cuesta College on Saturday afternoon in San Jose, Calif. Read more

Bears brace for bout against Spartans, Tigers: Cal men’s water polo aims for 6-0

After a 4-0 sweep at the Navy Open, Cal men’s water polo will clash off against the University of the Pacific Tigers and the San Jose State Spartans this weekend. While the Bears’ record is perfect, they’ll have their work cut out for them to keep their undefeated season going. Careful planning and coordinated attacks will be key. Read more

Jono Carroll: Every Single Fight Now Is An Eliminator For Me

The stakes for his upcoming fight mean little to Jono Carroll, who knows he can’t afford another loss. Ireland’s Carroll (19-2-1, 5KOs) is set to meet San Jose, California’s Andy Vences (23-2-1, 12KOs) in a junior lightweight crossroads bout this Saturday, three months after they were previously due to collide June 19. The platform remains the same, with the bout airing live on a Triller Fight Club Pay-Per-View show live from Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Read more

Cal Bears come up short and fall to 0-2 with loss at TCU

Cal’s offense improved, its defense regressed and its special teams . . . well, they still cannot be called special. The Bears lost 34-32 at TCU on Saturday, falling to 0-2 against non-conference opponents for the first time since 2001. Quarterback Chase Garbers and the offense found the deep pass... Read more

