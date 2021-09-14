Trending local sports in San Jose

(SAN JOSE, CA) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the San Jose area.

Aggies sweep past Spartans and Cougars SAN JOSE, Calif. — Junior Logan Anderson and freshman Aleix Aznar Beltran each finished with hat tricks on the day, helping the No. 9 UC Davis men's water polo team remain unbeaten on the year with a 10-7 victory over No. 11 San Jose State and a 13-4 triumph in an exhibition against Cuesta College on Saturday afternoon in San Jose, Calif. Read more

Bears brace for bout against Spartans, Tigers: Cal men’s water polo aims for 6-0 After a 4-0 sweep at the Navy Open, Cal men’s water polo will clash off against the University of the Pacific Tigers and the San Jose State Spartans this weekend. While the Bears’ record is perfect, they’ll have their work cut out for them to keep their undefeated season going. Careful planning and coordinated attacks will be key. Read more

Jono Carroll: Every Single Fight Now Is An Eliminator For Me The stakes for his upcoming fight mean little to Jono Carroll, who knows he can’t afford another loss. Ireland’s Carroll (19-2-1, 5KOs) is set to meet San Jose, California’s Andy Vences (23-2-1, 12KOs) in a junior lightweight crossroads bout this Saturday, three months after they were previously due to collide June 19. The platform remains the same, with the bout airing live on a Triller Fight Club Pay-Per-View show live from Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Read more

