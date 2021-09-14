NFL Players Association asks Roger Goodell to reinstate Josh Gordon
Josh Gordon, the supremely talented wide receiver whose career has been derailed by substance abuse, may soon get another chance in the NFL. The NFL Players Association has recommended to the NFL that Gordon be reinstated after he completed a treatment program, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell would make the final determination about whether Gordon can be reinstated.profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
