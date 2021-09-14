CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Players Association asks Roger Goodell to reinstate Josh Gordon

By Michael David Smith
NBC Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJosh Gordon, the supremely talented wide receiver whose career has been derailed by substance abuse, may soon get another chance in the NFL. The NFL Players Association has recommended to the NFL that Gordon be reinstated after he completed a treatment program, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell would make the final determination about whether Gordon can be reinstated.

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

FanSided

KC Chiefs: Why Josh Gordon would be an ideal grab for Brett Veach

It’s quite possible that Josh Gordon is going to be officially listed as a free agent wide receiver very soon. If that’s the case, the Kansas City Chiefs would do very well by convincing him to sign. According to ESPN reporter Adam Schefter, Gordon is on the verge of being...
NFL
On3.com

Josh Gordon receives NFLPA support, awaiting reinstatement

Former Baylor wide receiver Josh Gordon could be back on the field soon after the NFLPA determined the troubled receiver has successfully completed his NFL-monitored treatment program and appears on track to be reinstated by the league, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. “NFLPA determined Josh Gordon has successfully completed his...
NFL
ESPN

NFLPA recommends Josh Gordon be reinstated by league, sources say

The NFL Players Association determined Josh Gordon has successfully completed his NFL-monitored treatment program and has recommended to the league that he be reinstated, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Gordon, 30, is awaiting final approval from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, but he is vaccinated against COVID-19 and said to be...
NFL
Sporting News

Josh Gordon reinstatement: Why NFL could lift suspension of wide receiver — again

Josh Gordon could once again be up for reinstatement by the NFL after completing his league-monitored treatment program, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday. It's still up to commissioner Roger Goodell to lift Gordon's suspension, whom the NFLPA has asked to reinstate the uber-talented receiver. Gordon's potential reinstatement represents the...
NFL
Person
Brandon Weeden
Person
Roger Goodell
Person
Jason Campbell
Person
Adam Schefter
Yardbarker

3 Teams That Could Target Josh Gordon Once He Is Reinstated

So based on how the NFL has treated him in the past, he seems set for another chance to return and get back to playing. The question now becomes finding teams that would give him a shot knowing the fact he could be out again at any moment. That is...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Josh Gordon completes treatment program, could be reinstated

Josh Gordon is hoping for yet another shot to play in the NFL, and the wide receiver appears to be on the right path toward getting cleared. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Gordon has completed his latest NFL-monitored treatment program. The NFL Players Association has recommended to the league that the former Pro Bowler be reinstated.
NFL
FanSided

Denver Broncos: Josh Gordon and 4 other free agents to consider

The Denver Broncos are already dealing with some injuries after week one of the 2021 season. Here are five free agents they should consider. The Denver Broncos are 1-0 after one week of the 2021 NFL season, but that victory came at a cost. Two of the team’s top players — wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and cornerback Ronald Darby — went down with injuries in week one that landed them on temporary injured reserve.
NFL
NBC Sports

Goodell on Brady: 'As they say, he's the GOAT'

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady have a history seeped in controversy thanks to the DeflateGate scandal. Nevertheless, Goodell can't help but deny the greatness of the former New England Patriots passer, offering his latest praise of him earlier this week on Great Dane Nation, a podcast featuring Hall of Fame kicker Morten Andersen.
NFL
#Nfl Players Association#American Football#Espn#Patriots#Browns
wearebreakingnews.com

NFLPA Backs Wide Receiver Josh Gordon’s Re-entry To NFL

The wide receiver awaits final approval from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in order to sign with a club. The NFL Players Association determined that Josh Gordon has successfully completed his treatment, monitored by the NFL, and has recommended to the league that he be reinstated, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
NFL
Fox News

Ed Sheeran’s NFL cameo with Roger Goodell goes viral

Ed Sheeran went viral on social media for hanging with non-other than NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. The 30-year-old singer/songwriter performed for the 2021 NFL Kickoff Concert on Thursday at the Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park in Tampa, Florida. He sang a medley of his news songs such as "Bad Habits" and "Visiting Hours."
NFL
1075thefan.com

Should the Colts Bring in Free Agent WR Josh Gordon?

Free Agent WR Josh Gordon recently was cleared by the NFLPA to return to play after going through a NFL-monitored treatment program and is awaiting approval by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. If he is deemed able to return by Goodell, should the Colts take a look at the talented but troubled WR?
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Josh Gordon Landing Spots: Top teams that make sense for fantasy football

According to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the NFL Players Association recommended free-agent wide receiver Josh Gordon be reinstated. He successfully completed his NFL-monitored treatment program. However, the veteran receiver is still awaiting final approval from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. Let’s discuss which landing spots make the most sense for Gordon’s fantasy football stock.
NFL
