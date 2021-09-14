Top Chicago sports news
(CHICAGO, IL) Chicago-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.
CHICAGO – DePaul volleyball bounced back in a big way on Saturday afternoon with a 3-1 win over Penn in game two of the DePaul Invitational at McGrath-Phillips Arena. Set scores of the match were 18-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-20. Sophomore outside hitterJill Pressly paced the Blue Demons attack with a career-high 24 kills at a .380 clip while Hanna Karl dropped in 13 kills at a .380 efficiency to go along with 12 digs. Read more
Race Review: Chi Town Half Marathon and 10K
On Saturday, September 11th, All Community Events held the 11th annual Chi Town Half Marathon and 10K along Chicago's iconic lakefront. Normally held in April, this race was pushed to the fall due to the pandemic. Race day was ideal with temps in the low 70's on race morning and a beautiful... Read more
