Los Angeles sports digest: Top stories today
Waves Fall at Second-Ranked Trojans
LOS ANGELES, California – The #10 Pepperdine men's water polo team faced a #2-ranked USC squad hitting on all cylinders on Saturday afternoon at the Uytengsu Aquatics Center, and the result was a 22-7 non-conference victory by the Trojans. Shooting percentages were 61.1% for the Trojans (2-0) and 25.0% for... Read more
U.S. Open notes: How Murphy Jensen stays sober and alive
Former tennis star Muphy Jensen, who two decades ago sought help for his addictions, helped create an app — WEconnect — to support those in recovery. Read more
Elliott: Emma Raducanu beats Leylah Fernandez, is first qualifier to win U.S. Open
Emma Raducanu, 18, of Britain beat Canada's Leylah Fernandez, 19, to win the U.S. Open in the first matchup of unseeded players in a major final. Read more
Former Red Wings Player Was 9/11 Victim
The tragic events of September 11, 2001 that shocked the world 20 years ago today impacted upon every walk of life, including the hockey world. Los Angeles Kings scouts Mark Bavis and Garnet “Ace” Bailey were among the passengers killed on United Airlines Flight 175. The plane they were on crashed into the South Tower of the World Trade Center. They were flying from Boston to Los Angeles for the opening of the Kings’ training camp that day. Read more
