Los Angeles sports digest: Top stories today

(LOS ANGELES, CA) Los Angeles-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Los Angeles sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TOP VIEWED

Waves Fall at Second-Ranked Trojans LOS ANGELES, California – The #10 Pepperdine men's water polo team faced a #2-ranked USC squad hitting on all cylinders on Saturday afternoon at the Uytengsu Aquatics Center, and the result was a 22-7 non-conference victory by the Trojans. Shooting percentages were 61.1% for the Trojans (2-0) and 25.0% for... Read more

LATEST NEWS

U.S. Open notes: How Murphy Jensen stays sober and alive Former tennis star Muphy Jensen, who two decades ago sought help for his addictions, helped create an app — WEconnect — to support those in recovery. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Elliott: Emma Raducanu beats Leylah Fernandez, is first qualifier to win U.S. Open Emma Raducanu, 18, of Britain beat Canada's Leylah Fernandez, 19, to win the U.S. Open in the first matchup of unseeded players in a major final. Read more

TRENDING NOW