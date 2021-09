I think three of the MOST important characteristics are perseverance, discernment and personality. A lot of the time, a really great idea is not successful at first, or depending on the circumstances you’re in, and you must keep pushing it if you know it has value. You cannot give up when it gets hard or takes longer than anticipated. This happened when I was faced with roadblocks the first year of my salon design. Discernment is important when you align yourself with other business owners, or employees. The wrong people can harm your business in long term ways, by compromising your character, being untruthful or being someone viewed negatively by the public. I had hired on stylists in my first couple years that did not have a great reputation in the community and my salon was instantly associated with these people, although the way they did business prior was not divulged to me prior. Personality is HUGE. People need to like you to want to do business with you. You need to be approachable and other business owners want to know you and work with you. Networking is easy when you are fun, have great personality and are of good character and ethics.

