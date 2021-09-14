Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Houston
(HOUSTON, TX) Life in Houston has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.
Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
Gov. Abbott slams Biden administration over sweeping new vaccine mandates
"Texas is already working to halt this power grab," the governor said on Twitter. Read more
Abbott should be held accountable for not protecting our children at school by following CDC recommendations for covid.He should be removed from office for his crimes against humanity.
153 likes 54 dislikes 103 replies
Look, if the vaccine only effects the person getting the vaccine then why Is the government trying to make me take it. It does not stop the spread of covid. You can still catch covid. and you can still spread covid. it just makes your symptoms not as bad. So why mandate it. if you want the vaccine get it. if you don't, then don't. it only effects the person getting the vaccine. why aren't they mandating the flu vaccine it does the same thing
129 likes 24 dislikes 72 replies
Houston business owner reacts to President Biden's vaccine mandate announcement
HOUSTON - On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced his plan to get more Americans vaccinated for COVID-19. "The bottom line is, we’re going to protect vaccinated workers from unvaccinated workers," said President Biden. The plan calls for all businesses, with at least 100 workers, to require their employees to get... Read more
I have had Covid already and have natural immunity. Why should I be forced to take a shot that I am not comfortable with when I am better protected by my own antibodies.
60 likes 64 replies
Since when did Biden become king. He is an elected official. I refuse to comply to the new emperor Caligula of DC
54 likes 3 dislikes 7 replies
Wastewater shows severity of COVID by zip code in the Houston area
Experts say they've been collecting weekly samples from 39 wastewater treatment plants, and the data helps them track back to outbreaks around the area. Read more
it's a good reason why I use a reverse osmosis water filtration system five stages to clean the water coming out of the faucet for drinking. now I'm also thinking of adding a UV sterilization light tube.
5 likes 1 dislike 8 replies
Seems like they should've listed the zip codes. The title suggests this would do so.
3 likes 1 dislike 2 replies
No vaccines, no employment!
In the spirit of the “no shoes, no shirt, no service” policy we have historically seen displayed on many businesses, many employers are making it clear to their vaccine hesitant staff that “no vaccine” can and will equate to “no jobs.”. From hospitals, to airlines and, most recently, to the... Read more