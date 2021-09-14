Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Cleveland

(CLEVELAND, OH) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LATEST NEWS

Employers and employees react to President Biden’s vaccine mandate CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Thursday, President Biden announced sweeping new COVID-19 vaccine mandates that will extend to the public sector. The new policies will affect roughly 80 million Americans. “The bottom line — we’re going to protect vaccinated workers from unvaccinated coworkers,” the President said. The President said the... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Northeast Ohio company buys 15 Save A Lot stores, aims to eliminate food deserts Yellow Banana acquired the stores in neighborhoods with little to no access to fresh produce and meats. Hundreds of thousands in Cleveland are food insecure. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

President Joe Biden turning up the heat on those who are unvaccinated CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - President Biden in his address to the nation expressed his growing concern over millions of people in the country not being vaccinated against COVID-19. So he took the steps of implementing a vaccine mandate for federal workers and contractors who do busy with the federal government. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE