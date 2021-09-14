Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Cleveland
Employers and employees react to President Biden’s vaccine mandate
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Thursday, President Biden announced sweeping new COVID-19 vaccine mandates that will extend to the public sector. The new policies will affect roughly 80 million Americans. “The bottom line — we’re going to protect vaccinated workers from unvaccinated coworkers,” the President said. The President said the... Read more
the fact he says protect the vaccinated against the unvaccinated is enough said. I will not take medication a man is trying to force on me when he can't even complete a sentence.
How about those 600000 postal workers ??? If this is about public health and safety why are they excluded from the mandate ? A small business, contractors are required ?? Healthy college students ? Time to wake up America
Northeast Ohio company buys 15 Save A Lot stores, aims to eliminate food deserts
Yellow Banana acquired the stores in neighborhoods with little to no access to fresh produce and meats. Hundreds of thousands in Cleveland are food insecure. Read more
people wont steal if they have enough money to buy it time to raise wages and eliminate poverty
In the locations in Lake County there are many stores, no way could those areas be called a food desert. I'm thinking that this has more to do with Capitalism than it does altruism.
President Joe Biden turning up the heat on those who are unvaccinated
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - President Biden in his address to the nation expressed his growing concern over millions of people in the country not being vaccinated against COVID-19. So he took the steps of implementing a vaccine mandate for federal workers and contractors who do busy with the federal government. Read more
🖕🏼🖕🏼🖕🏼 Biden and his democrats. Before his term is up he will have bankrupt the country and probably another terror attack.
Hey I don’t blame you folks that don’t want to get vaccinated. The Chinese are tracking our sexual behavior and our bank accounts through this and incredible biotechnology that they’ve developed. Besides that, they are tracking every keystroke on every computer and every phone in America. We are the best customer the Chinese got
Complaints of dirty, unsanitary conditions continue at Ramada Inn
“Avoid the Ramada Inn,” customers complain of dirty and unsanitary rooms at the Ramada Inn but have not received any refunds Read more
The owner just took his quarter of a million/month to house the homeless men then didn’t clean properly afterwards or notify any new customers…someone needs to call The Health Department on him and his nasty hotel…shame on him!
I don't understand how this Ramada inn is still open, can't somebody contact Ramada inn headquarters to step in if this owner is a franchisee? Ramada inn should be horrified, I will never use a Ramada inn in any city.
