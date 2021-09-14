CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, OH

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Cleveland

Crooked River Chronicle
Crooked River Chronicle
 6 days ago

(CLEVELAND, OH) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Cleveland / cleveland19.com

Employers and employees react to President Biden’s vaccine mandate

Employers and employees react to President Biden’s vaccine mandate

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Thursday, President Biden announced sweeping new COVID-19 vaccine mandates that will extend to the public sector. The new policies will affect roughly 80 million Americans. “The bottom line — we’re going to protect vaccinated workers from unvaccinated coworkers,” the President said. The President said the... Read more

Comments
avatar

the fact he says protect the vaccinated against the unvaccinated is enough said. I will not take medication a man is trying to force on me when he can't even complete a sentence.

74 likes 4 dislikes 40 replies

avatar

How about those 600000 postal workers ??? If this is about public health and safety why are they excluded from the mandate ? A small business, contractors are required ?? Healthy college students ? Time to wake up America

33 likes 3 dislikes 10 replies

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Ohio / wkyc.com

Northeast Ohio company buys 15 Save A Lot stores, aims to eliminate food deserts

Northeast Ohio company buys 15 Save A Lot stores, aims to eliminate food deserts

Yellow Banana acquired the stores in neighborhoods with little to no access to fresh produce and meats. Hundreds of thousands in Cleveland are food insecure. Read more

Comments
avatar

people wont steal if they have enough money to buy it time to raise wages and eliminate poverty

9 likes 5 dislikes 15 replies

avatar

In the locations in Lake County there are many stores, no way could those areas be called a food desert. I'm thinking that this has more to do with Capitalism than it does altruism.

13 likes 1 dislike

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Cleveland / cleveland19.com

President Joe Biden turning up the heat on those who are unvaccinated

President Joe Biden turning up the heat on those who are unvaccinated

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - President Biden in his address to the nation expressed his growing concern over millions of people in the country not being vaccinated against COVID-19. So he took the steps of implementing a vaccine mandate for federal workers and contractors who do busy with the federal government. Read more

Comments
avatar

🖕🏼🖕🏼🖕🏼 Biden and his democrats. Before his term is up he will have bankrupt the country and probably another terror attack.

35 likes 1 dislike 15 replies

avatar

Hey I don’t blame you folks that don’t want to get vaccinated. The Chinese are tracking our sexual behavior and our bank accounts through this and incredible biotechnology that they’ve developed. Besides that, they are tracking every keystroke on every computer and every phone in America. We are the best customer the Chinese got

8 likes 2 dislikes 11 replies

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Cleveland / news5cleveland.com

Complaints of dirty, unsanitary conditions continue at Ramada Inn

Complaints of dirty, unsanitary conditions continue at Ramada Inn

“Avoid the Ramada Inn,” customers complain of dirty and unsanitary rooms at the Ramada Inn but have not received any refunds Read more

Comments
avatar

The owner just took his quarter of a million/month to house the homeless men then didn’t clean properly afterwards or notify any new customers…someone needs to call The Health Department on him and his nasty hotel…shame on him!

12 likes 2 dislikes 3 replies

avatar

I don't understand how this Ramada inn is still open, can't somebody contact Ramada inn headquarters to step in if this owner is a franchisee? Ramada inn should be horrified, I will never use a Ramada inn in any city.

18 likes

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Crooked River Chronicle

Cleveland events coming soon

1. Neil Hamburger w/ Major Entertainer / Jimmie Graham; 2. DJ ASSAULT; 3. Free Rose Light Book Signing with Mary O'Connor; 4. The B-Free Strategy - 5 Steps To Beat Bulimia Like a Boss; 5. 2021 Ugly Sweater Day 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home Save $5;
CLEVELAND, OH
Crooked River Chronicle

Cleveland COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Cleveland: 1. 6301 Harvard Ave (216) 271-0970; 2. 10825 Kinsman Rd (216) 752-8656; 3. 7939 Day Dr 440-888-7392; 4. 6512 Franklin Blvd 216-281-6100; 5. 5411 Superior Ave 216-431-5643; 6. 10502 St Clair Ave. 216-451-9027; 7. 10090 Chester Ave 216-721-2020;
CLEVELAND, OH
Crooked River Chronicle

Cleveland calendar: Events coming up

1. 2021 Brave Kid Forever 1/2 M 1M 5K 10K -Participate from Home. Save $3; 2. Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation - Cleveland; 3. Melt 15 Year Anniversary w/ Ringworm, Lo-Pan, Relaxer, Chargers Street Gang; 4. Biggest Book Release; 5. THE WOMEN'S INFLECTION POINT & MANCAVE
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
Crooked River Chronicle

Live events Cleveland — what’s coming up

1. Cleveland-21 días de Meditación para librarse de los pensamientos; 2. Teenage Bottlerocket / The Last Gang / Low Morale; 3. 2021 Champs for the Children 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home.Save $5; 4. CareerMD Networking Event - Cleveland, OH; 5. Joyce & Friends: Bottle Dolls with an African Flair
CLEVELAND, OH
Crooked River Chronicle

Homes for sale in Cleveland: New listings

(CLEVELAND, OH) Looking for a house in Cleveland? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Crooked River Chronicle

It ain't easy being themed: An exploration of Cleveland's themed restaurants

The front of the Haunted House Restaurant, which opened July 20 at 13463 Cedar Rd. in Cleveland Heights.(Collin Cunningham/NewsBreak) (CLEVELAND) What is it about themed restaurants that make them so alluring? Is it the gimmicky appeal of sitting in an unfamiliar booth with strange decor? What about the menus, which often consist of riffs of more traditional food service staples with fun names to boot? How about the staff members, who are often dressed to match the vibe or equipped with specialized knowledge about the motif?
CLEVELAND, OH
Crooked River Chronicle

Crooked River Chronicle

Cleveland, OH
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay informed with the latest news, from politics to local education, government and sports, in the greater Cleveland area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy