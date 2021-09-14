Lifestyle wrap: Pleasanton
(PLEASANTON, CA) Life in Pleasanton has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.
We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
Pleasanton's Parks and Recreation Commission Considers Plans for Skate, All-Abilities Parks
Plans for Pleasanton’s new skatepark and all-abilities playground got some recent input from the public. During August’s Parks and Recreation Commission meeting, residents offered their thoughts on the design for the Ken Mercer Skatepark. “I'd like to emphasize the importance of lights at the skatepark,” said Andrew Lambert, a local... Read more
Oakland Unified School District considering vaccine mandate for students age 12 and up
With the Los Angeles Unified School District voting to mandate coronavirus vaccines for students aged 12 and up, some school districts here in the Bay Area are considering similar measures. Read more
home school your kids they won't get paid if your child isn't there . hurt them where it counts
6 likes 1 reply
Forcing children to be lab rats…. Absolutely no idea what the long term effects are…, what kind of monsters are doing this? What kind of parent would allow this????
1 like 1 reply
COVID-19 live updates: Today is deadline for CA workers sick leave extension
Today is the deadline for state lawmakers to extend the COVID-19 policy that gives California workers two extra weeks of sick leave. Read more
Vote democrat so we can get stimulus checks for days! Free healthcare & free education for all! Who doesn’t want that?
COVID: This Bay Area city pulls the dining tables off its main street; others to follow?
With colder nights around the corner and indoor dining in full swing since the early summer despite the pandemic’s persistent grip, Bay Area cities are trying to figure our whether it’s time to make restaurants pull some of their tables off closed streets so motorists could start driving on them again. Read more