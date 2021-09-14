CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasanton, CA

Lifestyle wrap: Pleasanton

Tri-Valley Tribune
 6 days ago

(PLEASANTON, CA) Life in Pleasanton has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Pleasanton's Parks and Recreation Commission Considers Plans for Skate, All-Abilities Parks

Pleasanton's Parks and Recreation Commission Considers Plans for Skate, All-Abilities Parks

Plans for Pleasanton’s new skatepark and all-abilities playground got some recent input from the public. During August’s Parks and Recreation Commission meeting, residents offered their thoughts on the design for the Ken Mercer Skatepark. “I'd like to emphasize the importance of lights at the skatepark,” said Andrew Lambert, a local... Read more

Oakland Unified School District considering vaccine mandate for students age 12 and up

Oakland Unified School District considering vaccine mandate for students age 12 and up

With the Los Angeles Unified School District voting to mandate coronavirus vaccines for students aged 12 and up, some school districts here in the Bay Area are considering similar measures. Read more

Comments
avatar

home school your kids they won't get paid if your child isn't there . hurt them where it counts

6 likes 1 reply

avatar

Forcing children to be lab rats…. Absolutely no idea what the long term effects are…, what kind of monsters are doing this? What kind of parent would allow this????

1 like 1 reply

COVID-19 live updates: Today is deadline for CA workers sick leave extension

COVID-19 live updates: Today is deadline for CA workers sick leave extension

Today is the deadline for state lawmakers to extend the COVID-19 policy that gives California workers two extra weeks of sick leave. Read more

Comments
avatar

Vote democrat so we can get stimulus checks for days! Free healthcare & free education for all! Who doesn’t want that?

COVID: This Bay Area city pulls the dining tables off its main street; others to follow?

COVID: This Bay Area city pulls the dining tables off its main street; others to follow?

With colder nights around the corner and indoor dining in full swing since the early summer despite the pandemic’s persistent grip, Bay Area cities are trying to figure our whether it’s time to make restaurants pull some of their tables off closed streets so motorists could start driving on them again. Read more

Comments / 0

 

Take a look at these homes for sale in Pleasanton

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Great opportunity for first-time home buyers or investors. Absolutely gorgeous, well maintained single family home located in a quiet community in Hayward. The property
Trending sports headlines in Pleasanton

(PLEASANTON, CA) Pleasanton-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
