Trending lifestyle headlines in Philadelphia

Community reacts to President Biden's new COVID-19 mandates On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced a requirement that all companies with 100 or more employees must ensure that workers are vaccinated or be tested weekly. Read more

Center City Philadelphia reacts to Biden's vaccine orders The new rules could affect as many as 100 million Americans, although it's not clear how many of those are currently unvaccinated. Read more

Philadelphia Cheesesteak Adventure at Dog & Bull Brew & Music - 86 Philadelphia Cheesesteak Adventure at Dog & Bull Brew & Music, 810 Bristol Pike, Croydon, PA. Cheesesteak scored 86/100. Cheddar Ale Cheese Sauce was ***** Different Cheesesteak #921. Special Guest Eater Adam Bucci. I love Dog & Bull Brew & Music. I love Ben. I love the seating options. I love the beer selection. I love the Dog & Bull Brew & Music Cheddar Ale cheese sauce. I love the french fries that came with the cheesesteak. I didn’t love the cheesesteak. Ben said, food wise, they are known for their burgers. Get something with the Cheddar Ale Cheeses sauce. Drive TO 1,000! 921 Different cheesesteaks eaten in the last 3 years. I’ll be at a 1,000 different cheesesteaks by the end of the year. I love guest eaters, DM me to join me. Actually, I will join you at your favorite spot. Please like my video on YouTube! Read more

