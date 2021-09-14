Trending lifestyle headlines in Philadelphia
Community reacts to President Biden's new COVID-19 mandates
On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced a requirement that all companies with 100 or more employees must ensure that workers are vaccinated or be tested weekly. Read more
First of all it’s not a law , cause it has to go through Congress and the Senate, so it’s more like a suggestion. Second , the president , has no right to dictate what and how I treat my body. God is the only one who has that right. It’s my choice and I won’t allow those useless chemicals in my body that changes how my immune system works. God gave me a system and I won’t alter it in any way . Man’s chemicals are not perfect and there are going to be consequences for taking these drugs. I won’t take them , no matter what.
don't worry about the unvaccinated people in the United States worried that all the illegal immigrants they're letting in at the borders they are coming into our states with no vaccinations for any type of disease they're not vaccinated for polio or chickenpox for nothing they're not required to where they're coming from they don't give them back the nation for all of these diseases. So they're definitely not vaccinated for covid either. They are the ones giving the people in the US covid-19. the people the children are getting it from them. they're used to living that way they don't care. and the people from Afghanistan the same situation no vaccines from where they're coming from and they're bringing diseases along with covid-19 to the US. stop blaming unvaccinated people because also vaccinated people get the covid virus also it doesn't stop them from getting it with a vaccination and they are also just as contagious getting a vaccine as the people who did not receive a vaccine
Center City Philadelphia reacts to Biden's vaccine orders
The new rules could affect as many as 100 million Americans, although it's not clear how many of those are currently unvaccinated. Read more
If you are vaccinated why do you care about anyone else. Ridiculous. Other vaccinated people can transmit the virus to you also.
How can we go back to so called normal life when vaccinated people can and are still catching it !!??
Philadelphia Cheesesteak Adventure at Dog & Bull Brew & Music - 86
Philadelphia Cheesesteak Adventure at Dog & Bull Brew & Music, 810 Bristol Pike, Croydon, PA. Cheesesteak scored 86/100. Cheddar Ale Cheese Sauce was ***** Different Cheesesteak #921. Special Guest Eater Adam Bucci. I love Dog & Bull Brew & Music. I love Ben. I love the seating options. I love the beer selection. I love the Dog & Bull Brew & Music Cheddar Ale cheese sauce. I love the french fries that came with the cheesesteak. I didn’t love the cheesesteak. Ben said, food wise, they are known for their burgers. Get something with the Cheddar Ale Cheeses sauce. Drive TO 1,000! 921 Different cheesesteaks eaten in the last 3 years. I’ll be at a 1,000 different cheesesteaks by the end of the year. I love guest eaters, DM me to join me. Actually, I will join you at your favorite spot. Please like my video on YouTube! Read more
These Cherry Hill neighborhoods don’t want another Wawa
When Robert K. Scarborough began to build his Barclay Farm development in the mid-1950s, much of Cherry Hill was still agricultural, and Wawa was a family-owned dairy business in Delaware County, Pa. The company has evolved into a convenience store and gas station empire by methodically expanding its footprint in... Read more