Phoenix, AZ

Trending lifestyle headlines in Phoenix

 6 days ago

(PHOENIX, AZ) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Phoenix / youtube.com

Fertilizing Fruit Trees with Green Manure | Grass-Fed Fruit Trees!

Fertilizing Fruit Trees with Green Manure | Grass-Fed Fruit Trees!

With 170 fruit trees to fertilize we're always looking for ways to increase the amount of nutrition without breaking the bank. Today we're using another free resource growing on the farm to take our fertility to another level with our fruit trees. Support the channel for free by starting your Amazon shopping here! https://www.amazon.com/shop/edgeofnowherefarm **As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases made through this link** Check out our Healthy Farm Living Channel here; https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJbbba44KxuSY74M1LvmwAg Connect with us on our website here; https://www.edgeofnowherefarm.com/ Homestead Essentials - Nesting Boxes The BEST nesting boxes that hold up well and actually keep eggs clean. Use this link for 10% off your first purchase! https://www.homesteadessentials.com/discount/HMSTDEXC?dt_id=13739 #fruittree #azgardening #farming #desertfarmer #backyardorchard #greenmanure Read more

Arizona / fox10phoenix.com

Arizona leaders react to President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate plan

Arizona leaders react to President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate plan

PHOENIX - On Sept. 9, a number of Arizona leaders reacted to President Joe Biden's announcement of a vaccine mandate for employers with more than 100 workers. The new vaccine requirements could affect as many as 100 million Americans. Under the mandate, all employers with more than 100 workers will have to require their workers to be vaccinated, or undergo tests for the virus weekly. In addition, the roughly 17 million workers at health facilities that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid also will have to be fully vaccinated. Read more

Comments
avatar

No, Mr. Ducey, the President is NOT wrong. We have lived and died with this virus for nearly TWO YEARS! Enough!! Scientists across this globe came together and have provided us with a life saving vaccine! Your HOPE that “people will be responsible’ is not enough! If HALF of our population here refuse the vaccination, how many do you think refuse to even follow CDC guidelines? There ARE other vaccines that ARE mandated and this one should be no different. Until the MAJORITY are vaccinated, C-19 and variants will plague us for a long time to come.

6 likes 10 dislikes 9 replies

avatar

'Gov. Ducey's tweets, saying he is "100% opposed to government compelled mandates of any kind."' Did he not do the same thing when his government refused to let local schools decide what to do with masks?

4 likes 2 dislikes 5 replies

Phoenix / fox10phoenix.com

Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel to enter treatment for mental and substance issues

Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel to enter treatment for mental and substance issues

PHOENIX - Officials with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office announced on Sept. 10 that Allister Adel will seek treatment for a number of issues related to mental health and use of alcohol. "After a very difficult year for me medically, professionally and personally, I have made the decision to seek... Read more

Comments
avatar

AZ audit next week, why did 2 State Senators resign as well 😳 🤔 "MY BUTT'S BEEN WIPED" while whispering for empathy. ❤ CORN 🌽 POP

5 likes 1 reply

avatar

I just wonder how meany of the cases that need redon because of her drinking and drugs...

4 likes 1 reply

Phoenix / kyma.com

Republicans stand with Governor Ducey in opposing Biden’s vaccination mandates

Republicans stand with Governor Ducey in opposing Biden’s vaccination mandates

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - President Biden recently announced plans for a new vaccination mandate and a statement was released today from Senate President Karen Fann and House Speaker Rusty Bowers. “The Biden-Harris Administration misled the American people, assuring the public on multiple occasions that vaccine mandates were not appropriate... Read more

Comments
avatar

It's not the Federal government's job to protect me from my choices. It's their job to protect my freedom and my rights. 1775. 1861. 2022.

10 likes 24 replies

avatar

I sure hope Ducey does something to stop this. Wondering when all of the people who support this Mandate will decide they DONT HAVE TO LIVE THEIR ENTIRE LIFE IN FEAR. It must be exhausting. Its also causing them to not think clearly. Its like they are suffering from PTSD, and dont even realize it. I guess all you can do is feel sorry for them, and hope they figure it out. Its like watching a Bunch of Kids who just watched a Scary Movie in the dark, and are now afraid to go to the Bathroom in their own house unless someone comes with them. This is, and has always been the Plan of the People in Power, because its the BEST WAY TO CONTROL PEOPLE. They literally have advisors for this, who are always around them giving advice on how to keep Americans Scared so they stay in line. Dont be those People. Wake Up!

4 likes

