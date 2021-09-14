Trending local sports in Dallas
SMU vs. North Texas: Preview & Prediction
Date / Time: 6PM CST Saturday, September 11th, 2021. Both SMU and North Texas roll into week 2 coming off sizable wins against lesser opponents. North Texas will rely heavily on Senior RB DeAndre Torrey to carry much of the workload this week against an SMU front that allowed 4.3 yards per carry against Abilene Christian last week. SMU has lots of experience on defense, especially at linebacker but they simply cannot let North Texas establish themselves on the ground. Read more
Blinn Volleyball Team Downs Dallas College-Cedar Valley
Blinn on Saturday swept past Dallas College-Cedar Valley 25-12, 25-4, 25-12 in the CenTex Invitational tournament in Temple, running its win streak to 14 matches. The Bucs have won their last nine matches by 3-0 scores. Blinn (15-1), ranked third in the nation, had been scheduled to play Texas Christian... Read more
Michael Gallup and La'el Collins Out For 5 Weeks | Is Dallas In Trouble?
Michael Gallup and La'el Collins Out For 5 Weeks | Is Dallas In Trouble?
DALLAS WINGS vs. NEW YORK LIBERTY | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | September 11, 2021
The Dallas Wings top the New York Liberty 77-76. With this win Dallas clinched a spot in the WNBA Playoffs.
