Dallas, TX

Trending local sports in Dallas

The Dallasite
The Dallasite
 6 days ago

(DALLAS, TX) Dallas sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Dallas sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Texas / chatsports.com

SMU vs. North Texas: Preview & Prediction

SMU vs. North Texas: Preview & Prediction

Date / Time: 6PM CST Saturday, September 11th, 2021. Both SMU and North Texas roll into week 2 coming off sizable wins against lesser opponents. North Texas will rely heavily on Senior RB DeAndre Torrey to carry much of the workload this week against an SMU front that allowed 4.3 yards per carry against Abilene Christian last week. SMU has lots of experience on defense, especially at linebacker but they simply cannot let North Texas establish themselves on the ground. Read more

Dallas / austincountynewsonline.com

Blinn Volleyball Team Downs Dallas College-Cedar Valley

Blinn Volleyball Team Downs Dallas College-Cedar Valley

Blinn on Saturday swept past Dallas College-Cedar Valley 25-12, 25-4, 25-12 in the CenTex Invitational tournament in Temple, running its win streak to 14 matches. The Bucs have won their last nine matches by 3-0 scores. Blinn (15-1), ranked third in the nation, had been scheduled to play Texas Christian... Read more

Dallas / youtube.com

Michael Gallup and La'el Collins Out For 5 Weeks | Is Dallas In Trouble?

Michael Gallup and La'el Collins Out For 5 Weeks | Is Dallas In Trouble?

Join this channel to get access to perks: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHPHj1Nzk7LNNfMqdGk3ELQ/join Follow me on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Space_Cowboy_17 Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/therealspacecowboy17/ LIKE our Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/2BirdsandaThird. Read more

Dallas / youtube.com

DALLAS WINGS vs. NEW YORK LIBERTY | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | September 11, 2021

DALLAS WINGS vs. NEW YORK LIBERTY | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | September 11, 2021

The Dallas Wings top the New York Liberty 77-76. With this win Dallas clinched a spot in the WNBA Playoffs. The #WNBA's 25th season is underway! #CountIt Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/WNBA?sub_confirmation=1 Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/WNBA Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wnba For news, stories, and more: https://www.wnba.com/ Get WNBA League Pass: https://leaguepass.wnba.com/packages Read more

