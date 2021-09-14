Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Portland

(PORTLAND, OR) Life in Portland has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LATEST NEWS

6 state workers sue Brown, OHA director over vaccine mandate PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Six Oregonians are suing Governor Kate Brown and the head of the Oregon Health Authority over the recently announced vaccine mandate. Six people, all represented by the Freedom Foundation, have filed a lawsuit over the governor’s order that requires all state, healthcare and school employees to be fully vaccinated by October 18 — or risk termination. The complaint claims all plaintiffs have previously been infected with COVID-19 and are therefore naturally immunity to the virus that has killed over 650,000 people in the United States alone. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Doctors in Oregon and Washington cast some doubt on New York Times breakthrough case report PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A recent report featured prominently in The New York Times suggested breakthrough infections of COVID-19 are much more rare than current statistics show. The Times report stated the odds of a fully vaccinated person contracting COVID-19 on a given day are 1 in 5,000, citing statistics... Read more

LOCAL PICK

Portland-based Columbia Sportswear, McMenamins react to President Biden's vaccine mandate On Thursday, the president announced all employers with 100 or more employees must require vaccinations or weekly COVID tests. Read more

TOP VIEWED