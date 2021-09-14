Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Portland
6 state workers sue Brown, OHA director over vaccine mandate
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Six Oregonians are suing Governor Kate Brown and the head of the Oregon Health Authority over the recently announced vaccine mandate. Six people, all represented by the Freedom Foundation, have filed a lawsuit over the governor’s order that requires all state, healthcare and school employees to be fully vaccinated by October 18 — or risk termination. The complaint claims all plaintiffs have previously been infected with COVID-19 and are therefore naturally immunity to the virus that has killed over 650,000 people in the United States alone. Read more
Coronavirus RecoveryMost people who get COVID-19, the disease caused by a coronavirus called SARS-CoV-2, will have only mild illness. But what exactly does that mean?Mild COVID-19 cases still can make you feel lousy. But you should be able to rest at home and recover fully without a trip to the hospital. Here’s what to expect and how to take care of yourself.Coronavirus Recovery RatesScientists and researchers are constantly tracking infections and recoveries. But they have data only on confirmed cases, so they can’t count people who don’t get COVID-19 tests. Experts also don’t have information about the outcome of every infection. However, early estimates predict that the overall COVID-19 recovery rate is between 97 and 99 this what WebMD says
They want to remove the arguments proving that natural immunity is better than their science!
Doctors in Oregon and Washington cast some doubt on New York Times breakthrough case report
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A recent report featured prominently in The New York Times suggested breakthrough infections of COVID-19 are much more rare than current statistics show. The Times report stated the odds of a fully vaccinated person contracting COVID-19 on a given day are 1 in 5,000, citing statistics... Read more
endless buffet of variantsendless jabs and pillsendless flow of money to big pharmaendless lockdowns and mandatesendless fear and hysteriaover a diseasewith a survival rate of 99%
I was fully vaccinated and caught it. I only had fairly minor symptoms though, and only got tested because I felt unsteady on my legs the second day. Otherwise it was comparable to a bad allergy flare-up or a cold starting. There are absolutely more breakthrough cases than reported. I think the reported numbers might be low just because most people aren't going to get tested for it as soon as they start feeling like they have bad allergies or a cold coming on. We're getting it, it's just not as severe for most people.
Portland-based Columbia Sportswear, McMenamins react to President Biden's vaccine mandate
On Thursday, the president announced all employers with 100 or more employees must require vaccinations or weekly COVID tests. Read more
Where does Tim Boyle get off calling Biden a leader? This is communism at work, people that have been vaccinated are still dying. boycott these companies, we have our constitutional rights, if you stand up for yourself. to call Biden a leader following the science, I don't think so.
"it's so great to finally see a leader step up and do the right thing for our nation"...whelp, Columbia is off the shopping list.
Starving kittens found as police recover 15 stolen cars
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Several kittens were rescued while police recovered stolen cars in Northeast Portland. Portland Police Bureau officers executed a mission to locate stolen vehicles on Northeast Marine Drive and Northeast Airport Way on Thursday afternoon. Once in the area, they located 15 reported stolen vehicles from across the metro area. Read more
I don't care what they're doing all I know is we need way more police in Portland like.... months ago
KK you must be one of the people that left the kittens there! or live where the kittens were found!
