Manhattan, NY

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Manhattan

Manhattan Echo
Manhattan Echo
 6 days ago

(MANHATTAN, NY) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Manhattan area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

New York / masslive.com

Hospital to stop delivering babies after staff resigns instead of getting vaccinated

A hospital in New York plans to stop delivering babies later this month because too many maternity workers resigned rather than get the COVID-19 vaccine. Lewis County Health System Chief Executive Officer Gerald R. Cayer announced at a news conference Friday afternoon that the maternity department would be closed on Sept. 25 until they can find enough vaccinated nurses to safely reopen it. Read more

Comments
avatar

it should not be mandatory that's why alot of ppl would rather not have a job i work in food/retail industry and in all honesty I have till Monday to get this shot I dont want it do I want to keep bringing money home yes I do but I dont want that shot we should be able to have a say so in all honesty I dont blame them what so ever

147 likes 9 dislikes 40 replies

avatar

When you go to the hospital your expecting to get well,not taking a chance of getting sick.They should be vaccinated, or go into another profession.

34 likes 22 dislikes 62 replies

New York / nypost.com

Municipal unions sue NYC over COVID vaccine mandate

The Big Apple’s major municipal unions went through with their threat to sue City Hall on Friday, challenging Mayor Bill de Blasio’s strict vaccine mandate for staffers at the Department of Education. The legal challenge comes less than a month after Hizzoner tightened rules for DOE staffers, requiring all employees... Read more

Comments
avatar

That right Take His Behind to Court it should be PEOPLES Choice Not By Force .Instead of focusing on this WHY DON'T HE TAKE THIS SAME ENERGY AND FOCUS ON THE RISE IN CRIMES MURDERS THE DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS WITH INMATES OUT OF CONTROL ASSULTS ON STAFF

18 likes 1 reply

avatar

This communist, criminal should have been remove long ago, he has blood on his hands, implementing sanctuary policies, defunding the police, and our anti crimes units, defund him and everyone in city hall.

14 likes

New York / shorenewsnetwork.com

‘Let’s Take This Battle All Across The Nation’: New York Governor Kathy Hochul Vows To Protect Abortion, Fight ‘Oppression’ Of Pro-Life Laws

Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul vowed to fight for abortion access and to “take this battle all across the nation” as she condemned pro-life legislation like Texas’ Heartbeat Act Thursday. The new governor delivered remarks at a Planned Parenthood Day of Action rally after the Supreme Court ruled 5-4... Read more

Comments
avatar

She should practice what she preaches. Mandatory inoculations along with required carrying of a vaccine card is a violation of the: 4th & 14th amendments; of the : Constitution of the United States. Her meddling into the affairs involving Texas abortion laws fall under the same category. I will add that her demands violates the: 10th amendment of the same document described above. She needs to mind her own business!

55 likes 1 dislike 18 replies

avatar

How about take up the fight for the families of all the nursing home patience Cuomo sent to die? When are they going to get justice? Your as worthless as he was!!

29 likes 5 replies

New York / fox5ny.com

New pandemic rules for NYC restaurants, city workers, schools go into effect Monday

NEW YORK - From restaurants to schools and new requirements for city workers, big changes are coming to New York City on Monday in the ongoing fight against the coronavirus. On Monday, city inspectors will begin enforcing the vaccine mandate at restaurants. Diners will be required to show proof of vaccination for indoor dining at all eateries in the city as part of COVID safety rules outlined by the city. However, Mayor Bill de Blasio said this week that fines will not be imposed, at least not immediately. Read more

Comments
avatar

I hope anyone with the capacity to fight this on principle of rule of law and freedom over CCP propaganda and fear stands firm . We have been under attack by the CCP for the past 20 years and this is their end game. Wake up NYC the whole world is watching as China dominates us secretly.

20 likes 1 dislike

avatar

this is not a federal law so there for its irrelevant period and goes against our civil rights n constitution period this i have had enough i m vaccinated but still

16 likes

