Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Manhattan

Hospital to stop delivering babies after staff resigns instead of getting vaccinated A hospital in New York plans to stop delivering babies later this month because too many maternity workers resigned rather than get the COVID-19 vaccine. Lewis County Health System Chief Executive Officer Gerald R. Cayer announced at a news conference Friday afternoon that the maternity department would be closed on Sept. 25 until they can find enough vaccinated nurses to safely reopen it. Read more

Municipal unions sue NYC over COVID vaccine mandate The Big Apple’s major municipal unions went through with their threat to sue City Hall on Friday, challenging Mayor Bill de Blasio’s strict vaccine mandate for staffers at the Department of Education. The legal challenge comes less than a month after Hizzoner tightened rules for DOE staffers, requiring all employees... Read more

‘Let’s Take This Battle All Across The Nation’: New York Governor Kathy Hochul Vows To Protect Abortion, Fight ‘Oppression’ Of Pro-Life Laws Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul vowed to fight for abortion access and to “take this battle all across the nation” as she condemned pro-life legislation like Texas’ Heartbeat Act Thursday. The new governor delivered remarks at a Planned Parenthood Day of Action rally after the Supreme Court ruled 5-4... Read more

