San Mateo, CA

Lifestyle wrap: San Mateo

Peninsula Digest
Peninsula Digest
 6 days ago

(SAN MATEO, CA) Life in San Mateo has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we're committed to keeping you up-to-date.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

San Mateo / thesixfifty.com

The sweet-scented legacy of Ah Sam: 88 years of fame, family and flowers

From the Crosbys to the Currys, the San Mateo florist has served generations of dedicated locals who won't buy flowers anywhere else. San Mateo's legacy florist, Ah Sam, recently got a visit from Golden State Warriors point guard, Stephen Curry. Some would say that his visit was a major marketing coup; but for 90-something-year-old Mayme Leong, Ah Sam's matriarch, it was an opportunity to meet her favorite player. "I like him better than LeBron James," Mayme said matter-of-factly.

Redwood City / climaterwc.com

Juvenile suffering from mental health crisis prompts police response on U.S. 101

A juvenile suffering from a mental health crisis threatened to jump out of a moving ride share vehicle into freeway traffic in Redwood City Friday morning, but officers who responded to the scene managed to calm the juvenile down until an ambulance could arrive, according to the Redwood City Police Department.

San Mateo / smdailyjournal.com

San Mateo Union High School District vax policy on hold

A vaccination mandate for San Mateo Union High School District students participating in extracurricular activities has been postponed, with the policy headed for a second round of discussion and a tentative date for implementation pushed into mid-October. The move comes after a lengthy San Mateo Union High School District Board...

Stanford / smdailyjournal.com

Severe blood supply shortages in Bay Area

Mirroring national trends, the Bay Area has experienced one of the most severe blood supply shortages this season compared to previous years. Emergency room visits often increase in the summertime as a result of heightened outdoor activity, and coupled with decreased supply due to vacationing families, the annual dip is typically anticipated.

