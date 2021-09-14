What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Brooklyn

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 6 days ago

(BROOKLYN, NY) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Brooklyn / documentedny.com

NYC Enforcement Against Street Vendors Picks Up Again After Pandemic Lull

NYC Enforcement Against Street Vendors Picks Up Again After Pandemic Lull

This article was originally published on City Limits Thousands of workers lost their jobs during the pandemic, and many took to the streets to peddle whatever they could: fresh mango slices, watermelon strips for summer thirst, masks, disinfectants, or any other type of goods not yet offered nearby the sidewalk chosen as the point of […] The post NYC Enforcement Against Street Vendors Picks Up Again After Pandemic Lull appeared first on Documented. Read more

Manhattan / youtube.com

NYC WEEKEND VLOG | Rooftop Vineyard, Labor Day, Apartment Decor & More

NYC WEEKEND VLOG | Rooftop Vineyard, Labor Day, Apartment Decor & More

Hi loves! Decided to vlog my Labor Day weekend in NYC. Kyle and I tried to do some fun activities since we weren’t traveling! We went to a subpar rooftop vineyard in Brooklyn, bottomless drinks and sushi, tried Korean corndogs, and did some updates to the apartment. Enjoy :) ✶FAQ's✶ Age - 24 From - Syracuse, New York but live in NYC What I Do - nutrition grad student at Columbia University & work part-time in admissions ✶Social Media✶ Insta - https://www.instagram.com/taygarrr6/​​​​​ Tik Tok - https://www.tiktok.com/@taygarrr6​​ ✶Music Creds✶ Music by JPB - High [NCS Release] - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JZEGN3xeaUY&t=0s Branch (Prod. by Lukrembo) Music by HONÜ - Summer Sunshine - https://thmatc.co/?l=DB2F535F Music by Cults - Ever - https://thmatc.co/?l=E8366E16 Music by Beats by Egomi - Purple Skies - https://thmatc.co/?l=E202354C Read more

Brooklyn / youtube.com

BQE Cantilever Reduced to 2 Lanes / Brooklyn

BQE Cantilever Reduced to 2 Lanes / Brooklyn

Watch Season 1 of Midnight Tour https://bit.ly/3sjGi4D Join YT Membership for Full Videos https://bit.ly/2UXbs2A Help support this channel, Paypal https://bit.ly/3eG04k6 Adams Wishlist https://amzn.to/2TnmhNz Merch https://bit.ly/3hdVlaF StringersLive.com Subscribe to Gabriel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOofduWQySexAknQQjKmweQ Subscribe to Mike https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCk4mEdDxn-ElLC5VTScrX1g To license video contact desk.nyc@loudlabs.com Instagram.com/loudlabsnyc Youtube.com/loudlabsnewsnyc Facebook.com/loudlabsnewsnyc Twitter.com/loudlabsnyc Loudlabs.com Read more

Brooklyn / news12.com

Brooklyn nonprofit honors firefighters with fresh produce

Brooklyn nonprofit honors firefighters with fresh produce

One Brooklyn nonprofit is honoring firefighters on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 by giving them fresh produce. Read more

Brooklyn Beat

Brooklyn Beat

Brooklyn Beat

Brooklyn Beat

Where's the cheapest gas in Brooklyn?

(BROOKLYN, NY) According to Brooklyn gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.28 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sonomax at 278 Greenpoint Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.27 at BP at 2430 Fdr Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Beat

Live events on the horizon in Brooklyn

1. AFRO CARIBBEAN SATURDAYS; 2. Sunday Social on car-free Montague Street in Brooklyn Heights; 3. A.SNCLR NEW YORK FASHION WEEK TRUNK SHOW; 4. Design & Innovation Studio: Design Research; 5. Cider Tasting for Young Families, Couples and Singles;
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Beat

Check out these homes on the Brooklyn market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Northern Lights is a historic, tudoresque pre-war condominium situated on a prime corner of Murray Hill at the gateway of North Flushing. Experience
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Beat

Take advantage of Monday sun in Brooklyn

(BROOKLYN, NY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Brooklyn. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Beat

The lineup: Sports news in Brooklyn

(BROOKLYN, NY) Brooklyn sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Beat

Brooklyn diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $2.00 per gallon

(BROOKLYN, NY) You could be saving up to $2.00 per gallon on diesel in Brooklyn, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Brooklyn area went to Conoco at 176 Mcguiness Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.99, at BP at 2430 Fdr Dr, the survey found:
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Beat

Thursday has sun for Brooklyn — 3 ways to make the most of it

(BROOKLYN, NY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Brooklyn. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Beat

Brooklyn Beat

