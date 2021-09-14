What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Brooklyn

(BROOKLYN, NY) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LATEST NEWS

NYC Enforcement Against Street Vendors Picks Up Again After Pandemic Lull This article was originally published on City Limits Thousands of workers lost their jobs during the pandemic, and many took to the streets to peddle whatever they could: fresh mango slices, watermelon strips for summer thirst, masks, disinfectants, or any other type of goods not yet offered nearby the sidewalk chosen as the point of […] The post NYC Enforcement Against Street Vendors Picks Up Again After Pandemic Lull appeared first on Documented. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

NYC WEEKEND VLOG | Rooftop Vineyard, Labor Day, Apartment Decor & More Hi loves! Decided to vlog my Labor Day weekend in NYC. Kyle and I tried to do some fun activities since we weren’t traveling! We went to a subpar rooftop vineyard in Brooklyn, bottomless drinks and sushi, tried Korean corndogs, and did some updates to the apartment. Enjoy :) ✶FAQ's✶ Age - 24 From - Syracuse, New York but live in NYC What I Do - nutrition grad student at Columbia University & work part-time in admissions ✶Social Media✶ Insta - https://www.instagram.com/taygarrr6/​​​​​ Tik Tok - https://www.tiktok.com/@taygarrr6​​ ✶Music Creds✶ Music by JPB - High [NCS Release] - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JZEGN3xeaUY&t=0s Branch (Prod. by Lukrembo) Music by HONÜ - Summer Sunshine - https://thmatc.co/?l=DB2F535F Music by Cults - Ever - https://thmatc.co/?l=E8366E16 Music by Beats by Egomi - Purple Skies - https://thmatc.co/?l=E202354C Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

BQE Cantilever Reduced to 2 Lanes / Brooklyn Watch Season 1 of Midnight Tour https://bit.ly/3sjGi4D Join YT Membership for Full Videos https://bit.ly/2UXbs2A Help support this channel, Paypal https://bit.ly/3eG04k6 Adams Wishlist https://amzn.to/2TnmhNz Merch https://bit.ly/3hdVlaF StringersLive.com Subscribe to Gabriel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOofduWQySexAknQQjKmweQ Subscribe to Mike https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCk4mEdDxn-ElLC5VTScrX1g To license video contact desk.nyc@loudlabs.com Instagram.com/loudlabsnyc Youtube.com/loudlabsnewsnyc Facebook.com/loudlabsnewsnyc Twitter.com/loudlabsnyc Loudlabs.com Read more

LOCAL PICK