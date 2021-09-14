CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

The lineup: Sports news in Fairfield

 6 days ago

(FAIRFIELD, CT) Fairfield-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Ansonia's Matthew Torres welcomed home after bronze medal performance in 2020 Paralympics

The minute the elevator’s doors opened, and Gil Torres saw his son Matthew, he was overcome with emotions. The Paralympic medalist, and Gil’s only child, was finally back home for the first time in over a year. Torres rushed to embrace his son. He followed by a small handful of... Read more

SHU names first-ever female director of athletics

Judy Ann Riccio has been named Sacred Heart University’s new director of athletics, making her the first female athletic director to lead the school’s D-I sports program. Riccio had been serving as interim director at the Fairfield-based university since June 8, when then-athletic director Bobby Valentine took a leave of absence to launch his run for Stamford mayor. Read more

Community news: New 'Game On' art opening near Fairfield, and more

A new group art exhibition titled, “Game On,” will be on display from Sept. 9 through Oct. 30, at the Hollis Taggart Southport art gallery at 330 Pequot Ave. in Southport. There will be an opening reception from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 9. The art exhibition will explore... Read more

GameTimeCT Football Week 1: Primer and Broadcast Links

Hello and welcome to Connecticut's first full Friday night of High School Football in 658 days. It's been an excruciatingly long time without high school football, but the day has finally arrived. We're excited for a great season ahead. The previews have been written and the predictions made, you can... Read more

