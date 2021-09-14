Trending sports headlines in Baltimore

(BALTIMORE, MD) Baltimore-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

The Hopkins Offense Shines In 4-0 Defeat Of Catholic • Records: JHU (3-0-1) • CUA (2-2-0) • The Short Story: The Blue Jays scored four times en route to a comfortable victory in their first away match of the 2021 season. After subbing on in the 13th minute, Callie Jones started the scoring for Hopkins in the 16th minute. Jones tucked the ball into the opposite corner from inside the box. The goal is the second of the season for the former XC runner. Looking to tack another one on shortly after, Rachel Jackson's shot was saved by Maeve Graham in the 20th minute. Caitlin Hendricks was tested for the first time in the 25th minute, making a save on a shot from Liz Gorman. The Blue Jays mixed in a slew of shots between the 29th and 32nd minutes before striking again in the 33rd. Junior captain Molly Reich played a ball to Sophia Stone who made a quick move at the top of the box and ripped a shot over the keeper's head for her first career goal. Stone had another chance in the 36th, but her shot was saved by Graham. Graham made a pair of saves in the final minute of the half, leaving Hopkins with a 2-0 lead heading into the half. Read more

Second Quarter Surge Powers Johns Hopkins Past Ursinus, 49-21 BALTIMORE, MD – For nearly 25 minutes, the only Centennial Conference football game on Saturday afternoon featuring teams that won their season opener in week one lived up to the advance billing as Johns Hopkins and Ursinus were deadlocked at 14. Six minutes before halftime, the teams had combined for three touchdown drives that covered 75 or more yards and another that was set up by a failed fake punt attempt. Read more

Maryland Sports Betting in Development Stage Before Betting “We’re looking at late fall, early winter. It is our intent to expedite the process as efficiently as we can to get us there,” said John Martin, director of the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency. “We’re still very much pushing for football season.” Martin’s agency has proposed over 200 pages of governing regulations, which include the records that gambling operators must maintain and the types of bets that will be allowed. A public hearing on those rules is set for Sept. 22. Read more

