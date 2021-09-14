CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Seattle

Seattle News Alert
Seattle News Alert
 6 days ago

(SEATTLE, WA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Seattle / kiro7.com

Seattle Fire Lieutenant: ‘I felt my decision to not get vaccinated was a foolish decision’

Seattle Fire Lieutenant: ‘I felt my decision to not get vaccinated was a foolish decision’

KING COUNTY, Wash. — A Seattle firefighter who battled COVID-19 is sharing his story to encourage other firefighters to get vaccinated. “It’s unnecessary to go through and it’s a very dangerous gamble,” said Lt. Tony Miceli. “I almost lost my life for it.”. Miceli works on Engine 9 at Fire... Read more

Comments
avatar

My kids and I had it, it wasn't bad at all. The kids played video games for 2 weeks..I was jogging on day 7. I'd take the virus over the vaccination, which caused brain damage in one of my friends and killed another one, ANYDAY!!

55 likes 13 dislikes 59 replies

avatar

Now that hes had covid he doesn't have to get vaccinated he has natural immunity. It's better than any vaccine man made.

32 likes 12 dislikes 21 replies

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Seattle / stillnessinthestorm.com

Seattle Cops Organizing Against Covid-19 Vaccine Mandate Could Lead to 200 Officers Losing Their Jobs

Seattle Cops Organizing Against Covid-19 Vaccine Mandate Could Lead to 200 Officers Losing Their Jobs

(Arsenio Toledo) Police officers in Seattle are organizing themselves to fight against city officials who want them to comply with a Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine mandate. Source – Natural News. by Arsenio Toledo, September 10th, 2021. On Aug. 9, Democrat Mayor Jenny Durkan announced a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Washington / thenewstribune.com

New statewide outdoor mask requirement for large crowds starts Monday amid Delta surge

New statewide outdoor mask requirement for large crowds starts Monday amid Delta surge

As the COVID-19 Delta variant continues to rage like a wildfire, spawning new cases across the state of Washington, the state on Thursday announced new masking rules for large outdoor gatherings. The requirement, announced at a news briefing by Gov. Jay Inslee, is similar to the ones announced last week... Read more

Comments
avatar

We don’t test for the Delta. Variant in healthcare so where is this information coming from? Pure confusion, control and fear you are spreading Dr Fauci Shane on you We are not buying any of your idiocy, so please stop

324 likes 18 dislikes 44 replies

avatar

if you get it fine if you don't fine no one should be able to tell you to put something in your body you don't want. I for one don't want it and don't fill its any ones right to tell me I have to have it

201 likes 10 dislikes 15 replies

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Seattle / q13fox.com

Religious exemption not enough to save jobs as vaccine mandate looms

Religious exemption not enough to save jobs as vaccine mandate looms

State workers under a fast-approaching deadline to get the COVID-19 vaccine by October 18 are learning that not even a genuine religious exemption can save their careers. While Governor Jay Inslee’s vaccine mandate allows for both religious and medical exemptions, such exemptions are subject to accommodation. "All requests for a... Read more

Comments
avatar

your body your choice your constitution rights your fourth amendment. people need to protest, stand up for your rights! Not everyone can't take the vaccine due to health problems. lots of police and fireman's are going to be walking off their jobs. Good for them!

31 likes 3 dislikes 10 replies

avatar

if the vaccine actually worked with side effects known then maybe strongly suggest as with the flu shot but this is now a dictatorship and scary

29 likes 2 dislikes 6 replies

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Seattle News Alert

Top homes for sale in Seattle

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Welcome to this charming home possessing the perfect combination of original features with modern updates. Open floor plan concept is perfect for entertaining. Beautifully
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle News Alert

Seattle events coming up

1. "The B-Free Strategy - 5 Steps To Beat Bulimia Like A Boss"; 2. How To Improve Your Memory - Seattle; 3. Day Party with Olivier Duret; 4. Find your inner Queen and open up to love; 5. Noise Complaint ft. option4 & Bones;
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Seattle News Alert

Seattle-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Rare double lot with great rental income opportunity in a quiet Ravenna neighborhood just minutes from Green Lake Park and Woodland Park Zoo! Updated
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle News Alert

Top Seattle sports news

(SEATTLE, WA) Seattle-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop. We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Seattle sports stories like these, click here.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle News Alert

What's up: Leading stories in Seattle

(SEATTLE, WA) What’s going on in Seattle? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Seattle area, click here.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wa
Seattle News Alert

Check out these Seattle homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Welcome to Shoreline! This well maintained home features 3 bedrooms & 1 bath with an open country kitchen, large master bedroom, oversized rec/game room,
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle News Alert

Local price review shows diesel prices around Seattle

(SEATTLE, WA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $1.10 if you’re buying diesel in Seattle, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Seattle area on Tuesday, found that Shree's at 7801 Detroit Swhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.29 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 210 Ne 45Th St, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.39.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle News Alert

Seattle calendar: What's coming up

1. Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation - Seattle; 2. 2nd IBDHorizons Advanced Practice Provider (APP) Symposium; 3. 41st Seattle International Comedy Competition; 4. A(n Improvised) Christmas Carol 2021; 5. Free 600 Level Student Show;
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Seattle News Alert

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Seattle

(SEATTLE, WA) Depending on where you fill up in Seattle, you could be saving up to $1.30 per gallon on gas. Shree's at 7801 Detroit Sw was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.49 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at 76 at 5450 Sand Point Way Ne, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.79.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle News Alert

Seattle events calendar

1. Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation - Seattle; 2. IMPROV 500 - The "Art" of Improv - A Deeper Understanding FALL; 3. Campfire: Improvised Ghost Stories; 4. Seattle Aquarium Family Camp: Plankton to Pinnipeds;
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle News Alert

Take a look at these homes on the Seattle market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Comfortable modern living located in the heart of the Central District. A free-flowing, open plan layout with abundance of natural light complete with entertainer&apos;s
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle News Alert

These houses are for sale in Seattle

(SEATTLE, WA) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle News Alert

Seattle News Alert

Seattle, WA
2K+
Followers
814
Post
450K+
Views
ABOUT

From Othello to Belltown, Magnolia, Lake City and beyond: Stay connected with local breaking news happening in Seattle, including local politics, events, and arts and culture.

Comments / 0

Community Policy