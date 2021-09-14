Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Seattle

(SEATTLE, WA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Seattle Fire Lieutenant: ‘I felt my decision to not get vaccinated was a foolish decision’ KING COUNTY, Wash. — A Seattle firefighter who battled COVID-19 is sharing his story to encourage other firefighters to get vaccinated. “It’s unnecessary to go through and it’s a very dangerous gamble,” said Lt. Tony Miceli. “I almost lost my life for it.”. Miceli works on Engine 9 at Fire... Read more

Seattle Cops Organizing Against Covid-19 Vaccine Mandate Could Lead to 200 Officers Losing Their Jobs (Arsenio Toledo) Police officers in Seattle are organizing themselves to fight against city officials who want them to comply with a Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine mandate. Source – Natural News. by Arsenio Toledo, September 10th, 2021. On Aug. 9, Democrat Mayor Jenny Durkan announced a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all... Read more

New statewide outdoor mask requirement for large crowds starts Monday amid Delta surge As the COVID-19 Delta variant continues to rage like a wildfire, spawning new cases across the state of Washington, the state on Thursday announced new masking rules for large outdoor gatherings. The requirement, announced at a news briefing by Gov. Jay Inslee, is similar to the ones announced last week... Read more

