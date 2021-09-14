Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Seattle
Seattle Fire Lieutenant: ‘I felt my decision to not get vaccinated was a foolish decision’
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A Seattle firefighter who battled COVID-19 is sharing his story to encourage other firefighters to get vaccinated. “It’s unnecessary to go through and it’s a very dangerous gamble,” said Lt. Tony Miceli. “I almost lost my life for it.”. Miceli works on Engine 9 at Fire... Read more
My kids and I had it, it wasn't bad at all. The kids played video games for 2 weeks..I was jogging on day 7. I'd take the virus over the vaccination, which caused brain damage in one of my friends and killed another one, ANYDAY!!
Now that hes had covid he doesn't have to get vaccinated he has natural immunity. It's better than any vaccine man made.
Seattle Cops Organizing Against Covid-19 Vaccine Mandate Could Lead to 200 Officers Losing Their Jobs
(Arsenio Toledo) Police officers in Seattle are organizing themselves to fight against city officials who want them to comply with a Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine mandate. Source – Natural News. by Arsenio Toledo, September 10th, 2021. On Aug. 9, Democrat Mayor Jenny Durkan announced a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all... Read more
New statewide outdoor mask requirement for large crowds starts Monday amid Delta surge
As the COVID-19 Delta variant continues to rage like a wildfire, spawning new cases across the state of Washington, the state on Thursday announced new masking rules for large outdoor gatherings. The requirement, announced at a news briefing by Gov. Jay Inslee, is similar to the ones announced last week... Read more
We don’t test for the Delta. Variant in healthcare so where is this information coming from? Pure confusion, control and fear you are spreading Dr Fauci Shane on you We are not buying any of your idiocy, so please stop
if you get it fine if you don't fine no one should be able to tell you to put something in your body you don't want. I for one don't want it and don't fill its any ones right to tell me I have to have it
Religious exemption not enough to save jobs as vaccine mandate looms
State workers under a fast-approaching deadline to get the COVID-19 vaccine by October 18 are learning that not even a genuine religious exemption can save their careers. While Governor Jay Inslee’s vaccine mandate allows for both religious and medical exemptions, such exemptions are subject to accommodation. "All requests for a... Read more
your body your choice your constitution rights your fourth amendment. people need to protest, stand up for your rights! Not everyone can't take the vaccine due to health problems. lots of police and fireman's are going to be walking off their jobs. Good for them!
if the vaccine actually worked with side effects known then maybe strongly suggest as with the flu shot but this is now a dictatorship and scary
