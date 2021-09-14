CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newark, CA

Trending lifestyle headlines in Newark

East Bay News
East Bay News
 6 days ago

(NEWARK, CA) Life in Newark has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Oakland / abc7news.com

Oakland Unified School District considering vaccine mandate for students age 12 and up

Oakland Unified School District considering vaccine mandate for students age 12 and up

With the Los Angeles Unified School District voting to mandate coronavirus vaccines for students aged 12 and up, some school districts here in the Bay Area are considering similar measures. Read more

Comments
avatar

home school your kids they won't get paid if your child isn't there . hurt them where it counts

6 likes 1 reply

avatar

Forcing children to be lab rats…. Absolutely no idea what the long term effects are…, what kind of monsters are doing this? What kind of parent would allow this????

1 like 1 reply

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
San Francisco / abc7news.com

COVID-19 live updates: Today is deadline for CA workers sick leave extension

COVID-19 live updates: Today is deadline for CA workers sick leave extension

Today is the deadline for state lawmakers to extend the COVID-19 policy that gives California workers two extra weeks of sick leave. Read more

Comments
avatar

Vote democrat so we can get stimulus checks for days! Free healthcare & free education for all! Who doesn’t want that?

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
San Francisco / ktvu.com

Report of rodents temporarily closes county social service office in Oakland

Report of rodents temporarily closes county social service office in Oakland

SAN FRANCISCO - The Alameda County Social Services Agency has temporarily closed its office at the Eastmont Town Center in Oakland because staff reported rodents in the building, a spokeswoman for the agency said Friday. The office was closed temporarily effective Thursday. Spokeswoman Sylvia Soublet said on Friday that the... Read more

Comments
avatar

I been experiencing rats, Rodents whatever you want to call them all the nastiness in Oakland just trash everywhere Mayor Libby schaaf and Council members Hire people to help clean up this city somebody's not doing their job.

1 like

avatar

The rats running things in these buildings to cheap for pest control as well as the streets infested for the cheese with no moral compass.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Livermore / independentnews.com

Tree Sweater Forest Grows on First Street in Livermore

Tree Sweater Forest Grows on First Street in Livermore

Ingrid Nilson secures her work of knitted art around a tree in Livermore on Aug. 5. First Street now sports a Tree Sweater Forest as part of this annual tradition that brings local knitters and crocheters together to create colorful “sweaters” for the trees. When the sweaters are taken down, they will be repurposed as animal comfort blankets for the Valley Humane Society. (Photos – Doug Jorgensen) Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
East Bay News

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Newark

(NEWARK, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Newark, you could be saving up to $1.00 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, National at 33365 Mission Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to 76 at 4190 Mowry Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.89.
NEWARK, CA
East Bay News

Events on the Newark calendar

1. Adult Tennis Classes in Fremont (Intermediate Ages 15 & Up); 2. Help Your Child Learn More Tennis with Beginner Tennis Program!; 3. Fremont Festival of the Arts; 4. Never Held a Racquet? No Problem. Get The Basics Now!; 5. Newark Farmers Market;
NEWARK, CA
East Bay News

Take a look at these homes on the market in Newark

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Anita Dosanjh - 510-209-7666 - Completely remodeled turn-key home nestled in a serene well-established community of 7 Hills. Home features a grand Gourmet chef's
NEWARK, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newark, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
Newark, CA
Government
City
Newark, CA
Local
California Government
East Bay News

Live events on the horizon in Newark

1. Funky Friday Cruise Night; 2. September Women's Halaqa with Ud. Safiyyah Ali; 3. Halloween Hop: FUN-damentals n’ Footwork Vintage Swing Dance Workshop; 4. Biweekly Distro Event; 5. How To Improve Your Memory - Fremont;
NEWARK, CA
East Bay News

Check out these Newark homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Welcome home to Hudson Street! Don't miss out on this pristine and clean 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo in an ideal Redwood City location.
NEWARK, CA
East Bay News

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(NEWARK, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Newark. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
NEWARK, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
East Bay News

Top stories trending in Newark

(NEWARK, CA) The news in Newark never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates. We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
NEWARK, CA
East Bay News

Top condo units for sale in Newark

(NEWARK, CA) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Newark’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.
NEWARK, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
East Bay News

Wednesday has sun for Newark — 3 ways to make the most of it

(NEWARK, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Newark. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
NEWARK, CA
East Bay News

Newark calendar: What's coming up

1. How To Improve Your Memory - Fremont; 2. Rockin’ Tots – Ages 6 & Under Jump Hours Your little ones will have a blast on the trampolines at Rockin’ Jump Trampoline Park during their Rockin’ Tots jump hours– jump hours designed specifically for kids ages 6 and under! Rockin’
NEWARK, CA
East Bay News

East Bay News

Newark, CA
294
Followers
489
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

With East Bay News, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy