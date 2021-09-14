Trending lifestyle headlines in Newark
Oakland Unified School District considering vaccine mandate for students age 12 and up
With the Los Angeles Unified School District voting to mandate coronavirus vaccines for students aged 12 and up, some school districts here in the Bay Area are considering similar measures. Read more
home school your kids they won't get paid if your child isn't there . hurt them where it counts
Forcing children to be lab rats…. Absolutely no idea what the long term effects are…, what kind of monsters are doing this? What kind of parent would allow this????
COVID-19 live updates: Today is deadline for CA workers sick leave extension
Today is the deadline for state lawmakers to extend the COVID-19 policy that gives California workers two extra weeks of sick leave. Read more
Vote democrat so we can get stimulus checks for days! Free healthcare & free education for all! Who doesn’t want that?
Report of rodents temporarily closes county social service office in Oakland
SAN FRANCISCO - The Alameda County Social Services Agency has temporarily closed its office at the Eastmont Town Center in Oakland because staff reported rodents in the building, a spokeswoman for the agency said Friday. The office was closed temporarily effective Thursday. Spokeswoman Sylvia Soublet said on Friday that the... Read more
I been experiencing rats, Rodents whatever you want to call them all the nastiness in Oakland just trash everywhere Mayor Libby schaaf and Council members Hire people to help clean up this city somebody's not doing their job.
The rats running things in these buildings to cheap for pest control as well as the streets infested for the cheese with no moral compass.
Tree Sweater Forest Grows on First Street in Livermore
Ingrid Nilson secures her work of knitted art around a tree in Livermore on Aug. 5. First Street now sports a Tree Sweater Forest as part of this annual tradition that brings local knitters and crocheters together to create colorful “sweaters” for the trees. When the sweaters are taken down, they will be repurposed as animal comfort blankets for the Valley Humane Society. (Photos – Doug Jorgensen) Read more