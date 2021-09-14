Top Los Altos sports news

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(LOS ALTOS, CA) Los Altos-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Los Altos sports. For more stories from the Los Altos area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Glendora / pasadenastarnews.com

Glendora football remains undefeated with rout of Los Altos

Before Thursday’s nonleague game with host Los Altos, Glendora football coach Brandon Rohrer was worried that his team might be a bit tired coming off last week’s emotional win over Charter Oak in the annual Mayor’s Trophy game. He didn’t have to worry for long as the Tartans scored six... Read more

Mountain View / paloaltoonline.com

Mountain View takes pride in football win over Los Altos

Three different running backs featured in Mountain View's first three football games, each going over the century mark. It suggests the Spartans are a magnet for good runners. Sophomore Dillon Daniels took center stage in Mountain View's 42-7 victory over district rival Los Altos Friday night and all he did was gain 140 yards and score four touchdowns. Read more

San Francisco Bay Area / eastbaytimes.com

Vote now: Bay Area News Group girls athlete of the week

Welcome to the Bay Area News Group (Mercury News & East Bay Times) girls athlete of the week poll. For the entire academic year, we will provide a list of candidates who stood out over the previous week and allow you, the reader, to vote for the winner. This week,... Read more

Los Altos / youtube.com

John W North takes on Los Altos and RCC Tiger's home opener this week on RiversideTV

Geoff talks with J W North head Coach OP Viapulu about the Huskies' season and this Friday's game against Los Altos. Ghizal and Geoff talk Bu Bernie and the RCC Tiger's rivalry with Saddleback coming to wheelock stadium this Saturday. And Pep and Geoff go down the lineup and the Inland Sports Show 's City rankings. CONNECT WITH US! #ILoveRiverside -- https://www.facebook.com/CityofRiverside -- https://twitter.com/riversidecagov -- https://instagram.com/cityofriverside/ http://exploreriverside.com/ http://riversideca.gov/videos/ www.WatchRiverside.com Read more

Homes for sale in Los Altos: New listings

(LOS ALTOS, CA) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Stay on track with local breaking news in the communities of Los Altos and Los Altos Hills, including local events, City Hall meetings, food, and art and culture.

