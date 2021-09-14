CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in San Francisco

 6 days ago

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) Life in San Francisco has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

We've got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

San Francisco / abc7news.com

COVID-19 live updates: 20 COVID deaths in Contra Costa County in past week

COVID-19 live updates: 20 COVID deaths in Contra Costa County in past week

At least 20 COVID deaths were recorded in just the past week in Contra Costa County. Deaths increased despite the fact that the 7-day average of new cases in the county has dropped from more than 400 in late August to just 153 yesterday. Read more

Propaganda je-wish media. Deceivers of the synagogue of the Evil One. REVELATION 2:9, 3:9 and 14:16:18

California / sfgate.com

This Calif. hike offers something few people ever see in person

This Calif. hike offers something few people ever see in person

This hike in Redwood National and State Parks offers a rare and eye-popping California experience. Setting off on the Damnation Creek Trail in Redwood National and State Parks, about a six-hour drive north of San Francisco, I felt giddy. This trail, I had been told, offered the best chance in all of California at seeing a dramatic natural phenomenon I’ve been chasing for nearly a year: light filtering through trees. Read more

I wonder if that build a bird mansion out there or you know campground with the giant l I wonder if the they let that burn too like they let everybody else's house is burning and all their property burn or did they send all the help and protect that compound

ling article about the fog going threw trees must be spoiled see that all the time nothing special

San Francisco / abc7news.com

COVID-19 live updates: Today is deadline for CA workers sick leave extension

COVID-19 live updates: Today is deadline for CA workers sick leave extension

Today is the deadline for state lawmakers to extend the COVID-19 policy that gives California workers two extra weeks of sick leave. Read more

Vote democrat so we can get stimulus checks for days! Free healthcare & free education for all! Who doesn’t want that?

San Francisco / bestfishinginamerica.com

Fishing the Russian River [Complete Angler’s Guide]

Fishing the Russian River [Complete Angler's Guide]

Northern California’s Russian River offers a wider range of fishing opportunities than your typical salmon and steelhead stream. A quick drive north of San Francisco, historically the Russian River was in fact a world-class steelhead and salmon fishery, but those traditional fisheries fell on hard times in more recent generations. Read more

Bay Area News Alert

Tuesday sun alert in San Francisco — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in San Francisco. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Bay Area News Alert

Diesel survey: Updated prices for every San Francisco station

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $1.04 if you’re buying diesel in San Francisco, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the San Francisco area went to ARCO at 1175 Fell St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.95 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.99, at Chevron at 101 Bayshore Blvd, the survey found:
News coverage and safety updates from around the Bay Area.

