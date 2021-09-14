Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in San Francisco
COVID-19 live updates: 20 COVID deaths in Contra Costa County in past week
At least 20 COVID deaths were recorded in just the past week in Contra Costa County. Deaths increased despite the fact that the 7-day average of new cases in the county has dropped from more than 400 in late August to just 153 yesterday. Read more
This Calif. hike offers something few people ever see in person
This hike in Redwood National and State Parks offers a rare and eye-popping California experience. Setting off on the Damnation Creek Trail in Redwood National and State Parks, about a six-hour drive north of San Francisco, I felt giddy. This trail, I had been told, offered the best chance in all of California at seeing a dramatic natural phenomenon I’ve been chasing for nearly a year: light filtering through trees. Read more
COVID-19 live updates: Today is deadline for CA workers sick leave extension
Today is the deadline for state lawmakers to extend the COVID-19 policy that gives California workers two extra weeks of sick leave. Read more
Fishing the Russian River [Complete Angler’s Guide]
Northern California’s Russian River offers a wider range of fishing opportunities than your typical salmon and steelhead stream. A quick drive north of San Francisco, historically the Russian River was in fact a world-class steelhead and salmon fishery, but those traditional fisheries fell on hard times in more recent generations. Read more