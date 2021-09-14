CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Huntsville Hospital Foundation creates Healthcare Heroes Fund

By Alex Torres-Perez
WAAY-TV
 6 days ago

A new fund will help those on the front lines fighting COVID-19. "Recently, the Huntsville Hospital Foundation Board of Trustees heard firsthand accounts from our Hospital leaders about the devastating impact of COVID on our frontline health care workers. More children are being admitted. Intensive Care Unit and emergency room bed space is maxed out. And because there are a limited number of skilled health care workers who can treat COVID patients, those in the trenches have to carry the weight of their regular patient caseload alongside this surge in COVID patients. This means, in many cases, our caregivers must work four or five days a week for 12-hour shifts just to keep up with the demands of patient care," the Huntsville Hospital Foundation wrote in a letter to the community.

