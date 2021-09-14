CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb County, MI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Macomb by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-14 16:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Macomb A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR SOUTHERN MACOMB COUNTY At 425 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sterling Heights, or near Warren, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near St. Clair Shores and Mount Clemens around 435 PM EDT. Macomb Township around 440 PM EDT. New Baltimore around 455 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include New Haven, Grosse Pointe Shores, Center Line, Roseville, Chesterfield Township, Clinton Township, Fraser, Utica, Eastpointe and Harper Woods. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

