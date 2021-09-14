CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple's Key Product Announcements: iPhone 13 Models, New iPad, Improved iPad Mini, Apple Watch Series 7

By Shanthi Rexaline
Benzinga
Benzinga
 6 days ago
Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) made a slew of product announcements at its much-anticipated fall launch event held virtually Tuesday. The event kickstarted with CEO Tim Cook's opening remarks in an empty auditorium. The company announced four variants of the next iteration of its iPhone, named the iPhone 13; a new iPad; an upgraded iPad Mini; and the Apple Watch Series 7.

