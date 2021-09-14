CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Tesla, Toyota, Honda Are Against EV Tax Incentive Bill?

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
Benzinga
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) and Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE: HMC) urged Congress to scrap a bill that would expand tax incentives for union-made electric vehicles built in the U.S., TechCrunch reports. The bill would expand the federal tax incentives from $7,500 to $12,500 for union and domestically manufactured...

just-auto.com

Honda sets US EV SUV sales target

Honda Motor’s US unit on Monday said it was targeting initial annual sales of 70,000 for its planned electric Prologue sport utility vehicle on the market from 2024. Honda plans to add additional electric vehicle models as it aims to have sold a total of 500,000 electric vehicles in the United States by 2030, and to achieve 100% zero emission vehicles sales in North America by 2040, a Reuters report said.
ECONOMY
SlashGear

Honda’s 2024 Prologue EV targets are difficult to believe

Honda is setting aggressive sales goals for its upcoming all-electric Prologue SUV, though limited availability and concerns around EV subsidies could hamper those ambitions. A collaboration with GM, the Honda Prologue will be based on the Ultium battery-electric platform, though isn’t expected to go on sale until 2024. Honda has...
CARS
Benzinga

Honda Sees 70,000 Prologue US EV Sales In 2024: Reuters

Honda Motor Co Ltd's (NYSE: HMC) U.S. unit is targeting initial annual sales of 70,000 for its planned Prologue electric sport utility vehicle launch in 2024, Reuters reports. Honda is co-developing the Prologue and electric Acura-brand SUV with General Motors Co (NYSE: GM). Honda aims to add additional EV models...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Tesla, Nio stocks fall as Li Auto deliveries warning, Evergrande fears weigh

Shares of China-based electric vehicle makers, and of Tesla Inc. , took a hit ahead of Monday's open, amid a one-two punch of Li Auto Inc.'s warning of a deliveries miss and worries that real estate developer China Evergrande Group could default this week. Shares of Nio Inc. sank 4.0% toward a four-month low, Xpeng Inc. slid 4.4% and Li Auto shed 5.7%. Tesla's stock slumped 2.8%, putting them on track to snap a four-day win streak. Tesla recorded $5.90 billion in revenue from China in the first six months of 2021, or 26.4% of total revenue, after recording $2.30 billion in China revenue, or 19.1% of the total, in the same period in 2020. Earlier, Li Auto cut its third-quarter deliveries guidance to 24,500 from 25,000 to 26,000, as the slower-than-expected recovery in semiconductor supplies hampered results. And worries over a potential Evergrande default sent global equity markets reeling, as the iShares MSCI China ETF dropped 3.3% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 646 points, or 1.9%.
ECONOMY
electrek.co

Cadillac Lyriq sells out in 19 minutes – automakers still underestimate EV demand

Cadillac opened reservations for their upcoming 2023 Lyriq electric vehicle at 1pm today, and, in a completely unsurprising turn for our readers, the car sold out almost immediately. By 1:19pm, Cadillac stated that all 2023 Lyriq “Debut Edition” vehicles had been reserved. Other 2023 model year Lyriq trim levels will...
CARS
clarkcountyblog.com

Hybrid Cars and EV Market is predicted to witness healthy growth By Top key players TOYOTA, BYD, Tesla

The global Hybrid Cars and EV market size was valued at US$ million in 2019, and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, registering a CAGR of XX% from 2020 to 2028. Global Market Vision added an innovative statistical data of ‘Global Hybrid Cars and EV market Recent Trends, In-depth Analysis, Size and Forecast To 2028′. To discover the different aspects of the business, this report uses exploratory techniques, such as primary and secondary research. It provides a valuable source of data, which helps to take complicated decisions in business. The research analyst provides an elaborated description of different verticals of businesses.
CARS
Truth About Cars

Opinion: Elon Musk’s Criticisms of the EV Incentive Bill Are Valid

Tesla CEO Elon Musk isn’t fond of the new electric-vehicle incentives being proposed by the United States Congress and recently stated as much over social media this week. He even went so far as to allege that the bill was lobbyists working on behalf of legacy automakers and the United Auto Workers, as it monetarily benefits domestic manufacturers with strong union ties above all others.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

Why Is Tesla Mad About New EV Tax Credits?

Markets rebounded from early losses on Thursday. Tesla joined foreign automakers in criticizing new EV tax credit legislation. Ford and GM support the proposal. The stock market once again proved its resilience on Thursday, managing to mount a substantial comeback from large declines earlier in the day. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) even managed to post a modest gain by the end of the trading session, and although the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) finished lower, they were well off their worst levels by the close.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Carscoops

Tesla Co-Founder To Produce EV Cathodes In The U.S.

One of Tesla’s co-founders plans to establish a massive factory in the United States focusing on the production of components for electric vehicle batteries. J.B. Straubel currently operates Redwood Materials, the largest lithium-ion battery recycler in the United States and while speaking with Bloomberg, revealed plans for Redwood to become a major U.S. producer of cathodes.
BUSINESS
Tree Hugger

E-Bike Incentives in Tax Bill Are Laughable Compared to Those for Electric Cars

A big tax bill is working its way through the U.S. Congress, and it includes incentives for electric cars, which as Jim Motavalli noted recently in Treehugger, is causing its own controversies. But there is also a provision that creates a tax credit for electric bicycles, which had its roots in an earlier bill promoted by Congressmen Jimmy Panetta (D-Calif.) and Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.). Panetta noted at the time:
POLITICS
Vice

Tesla, Toyota, and Honda Don’t Want You to Get a Discount for Buying Union-Made EVs

Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. On Friday, the House Ways and Means Committee released the text for the long-awaited $3.5 trillion budget package the Biden administration has suggested would serve as its green energy package among other things included in the administration's expansive definition of "infrastructure." And there is a lot to like for automakers trying to execute an expensive transition from gas-powered cars to electric ones, including an extension and expansion of the $7,500 EV tax credit to up to $12,500. It also includes a customer option to get that discount at the point of sale rather than needing to wait to file tax returns.
ECONOMY
