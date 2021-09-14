CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community calls for change after several pedestrian deaths in NYC

By Michelle Ross
pix11.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANHATTAN, N.Y. – It was a deadly weekend for pedestrians in New York City after six people died from what advocates are calling “traffic violence.”. The youngest victim was a 3-month-old child, and on Tuesday, activists held several demonstrations across the city calling on Mayor Bill de Blasio to restore Vision Zero, a citywide initiative in which his administration’s goal was to bring the number of traffic deaths and serious injuries to zero.

