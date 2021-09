The Gonzaga University men’s soccer team (3-2) came in swinging once again, taking a victory against the St. Thomas Tommies (0-6) on Luger Field, 2-0. Right out of the gate, there was a level of scrappiness evident in GU’s playing that would evidently pull them to the top of a very steep climb. The Tommies played with equal force. Within the first half-hour of the game, the Zags maintained control of the offensive shots — seeing strikes from sophomore midfielder Leon Sitz and two from junior forward Demitrius Kiyega.

SOCCER ・ 10 DAYS AGO