There were 7,185 new, confirmed coronavirus cases, an average of 2,395 a day, and 35 confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported Saturday, Sept. 18 to Monday, Sept. 20. Of the new deaths, nine were identified in a review of death certificates, done three times a week, and the case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the Michigan Disease Surveillance System since the last web update on Friday, Sept. 17.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO