The Patriots are officially all in on first round quarterback Mac Jones, but how far can the rookie take New England in 2021?. Well if you had “The Patriots will release Cam Newton before Week 1” on your bingo card, kudos to you. This will be the first time a rookie quarterback has started Week 1 for the Patriots in the Bill Belichick era. How far will Mac Jones take the Patriots this season?

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO