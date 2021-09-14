CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Detroit Lions waive guard Tommy Kraemer, leaving 2 open spots on the roster

By Benjamin Raven
MLive
MLive
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have waived interior offensive lineman Tommy Kraemer, opening another roster spot with cornerback Jeff Okudah headed to injured reserve. Kraemer was elevated from the practice squad to the roster ahead of Detroit’s Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. He was inactive for the game. Kraemer spent training camp and the preseason in Detroit and is a candidate to return to the practice squad if he clears waivers. It’s worth noting that kicker Zane Gonzalez was signed by the Carolina Panthers via Detroit’s practice squad, opening a spot in the process.

www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Lions sign OT Will Holden to active roster, bring OL Tommy Kraemer back to the practice squad

The personnel shuffling on the Detroit Lions offensive line continued on Thursday with a couple of moves. The Lions signed tackle Will Holden to the active roster from the team’s practice squad. Holden joined the Lions a week ago in the wake of the injury to left tackle Taylor Decker. Now the fifth-year pro moves up to the 53-man roster to help deal with the injury crunch. He effectively replaces Tommy Kraemer on the active roster.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots, and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams. According...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quinton Dunbar
The Spun

New Orleans Saints Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday

The New Orleans Saints are making some final moves before this afternoon’s 53-man roster deadline. And one of these moves featured the release of backup quarterback Trevor Siemian. But, this doesn’t mean his time with the Saints organization is done. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the team is...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL football player found dead in his home from a suspected drug overdose

Keith McCants the former hard hitting linebacker from the University of Alabama was found dead in his house on Thursday morning. According to police reports, the 53 year old was the fourth overall pick in the 1990 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Pinellas County Sherrif’s Office told...
NFL
Popculture

Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Retires After Signing With Cardinals

A two-time Super Bowl champion is calling it a career. On Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals placed defensive back Malcolm Butler on the reserve/retired list after signing with the team this year. Butler has missed practice all week as he's been dealing with a personal issue, leading to him contemplate retirement. However, it's possible Butler could return to the team if he wants.
NFL
The Spun

Julian Edelman Has 1-Word Response To Tom Brady’s Last-Second Win

Eventually, Tom Brady will ride off into the sunset as the greatest quarterback to ever play. For now, he’s still ripping out opposing teams’ hearts in crunch time. With a little over a minute left on the clock and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trailing by one, Brady led his team down the field to set up Ryan Succop for a game-winning field goal. It was a masterful drive by Brady, as he completed clutch throws to Giovani Bernard, Rob Gronkowski and Chris Godwin down the stretch.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#The Detroit Lions#The Carolina Panthers
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Have Released Notable Quarterback

The Colts had four quarterbacks on the roster on Tuesday morning. That number dwindled down to three by Tuesday afternoon. Indianapolis waived quarterback Brett Hundley on Tuesday afternoon, per Jim Ayello of the IndyStar. The Colts, in the meantime, are moving ahead with Carson Wentz, Jacob Eason and the injured Sam Ehlinger.
NFL
The Spun

Tony Romo Thinks 1 NFL Team Could ‘Shock’ People

The Philadelphia Eagles had a rough go of things in 2020, logging a 4-11-1 record and failing to make the playoffs in a historically-bad NFC East division. Despite these recent struggles, former QB turned NFL analyst Tony Romo believes the Eagles have what it takes to “shock” the league in 2021.
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Why Fans Were Right to Condemn 'Quitter' Andrew Luck For Sudden Retirement

Ben Maller: “People were still retroactively condemning the Indianapolis fans who were at that exhibition game for their ‘harsh’ treatment. ‘iT’s nOt fAiR!’, ‘iT’s nOt rIgHt!’ Now that time has passed, did Andrew Luck deserve getting booed from the Colts fans? I’m nodding my head ‘YES’ on this one. He absolutely deserved what he got and it was a completely warranted response by the Indianapolis fans. Andrew Luck BOTCHED that entire episode. He deserved to take a shower in boos and he got it. Timing is everything, and this was the ‘fumblerooski’ the way this was handled. This was not the time nor the place. If Luck was truly defeated at the game of football and he wanted to quit, you do that at the END of a season. You don’t do that a couple weeks before the start of the regular season. Not after you’ve done the offseason program and gone through 85% of training camp, and the season is on the horizon. You talk about leaving the Colts holding the bag. Andrew Luck was ahead of his time, he got flack, but it is now socially acceptable to be a quitter. You’re a hero if you’re a quitter and you become a powerful figure in the sporting world. If Luck had to do it over again, what he should have done was use the get out of criticism card, and said ‘I can’t play anymore, I’ve got mental illness.’ If only he had done that everyone would have shut up! The same usual cockroaches will come out and rush to your defense. If you say anything bad about Simone Biles or Naomi Osaka you’re a ‘HEATHEN’ or you’re an ‘OGRE.'" (Full Video Above)
NFL
fastphillysports.com

WENTZ ‘A BAD TEAMMATE, SELFISH, RELEASE HIM,’ INDY WRITER SAYS!

Colts QB Carson Wentz is on the COVID list, and we all assume that he has not been vaccinated against the virus, unlike the vast majority of NFL players, who want to avoid a forfeit. Indy Star columnist Gregg Doyel has seen enough of Wentz, whom he bashed in his...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
NFL
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Doesn't play Saturday

Wilson didn't play in the Seahawks' final preseason game Saturday against the Chargers. Wilson was expected to play about a quarter, but head coach Pete Carroll opted to keep the team's most valuable player on the sidelines for the final exhibition matchup. Even without Wilson on the field, we saw a glimpse of new OC Shane Waldron's system, according to Gregg Bell of The News Tribune. Waldron frequently utilized two tight-end sets, and he even got fullback Nick Bellore involved. Of course, we shouldn't draw too many conclusions from a preseason game. After all, no scheme is going to leave DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett (groin) off the field for more than a couple of snaps per game. With the defense more likely to take a step back than improve, Wilson should end up throwing plenty this season, regardless of the initial game plan.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Miami Dolphins cut former Alabama WR

The Miami Dolphins have cut wide receiver Robert Foster, per a report from Texans beat reporter Aaron Wilson. According to Wilson, Foster has been released from the team’s injured reserve after coming to an injury settlement. Back on Aug. 24, he was waived with an injury designation but was transferred to the Dolphins’ IR after he was unclaimed by the other 31 NFL teams on the waiver wire.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Coach Has Brutally Honest Comment On TJ Watt

Last month, Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler defended T.J. Watt’s decision to hold out of practice amidst his current contract disputes. Apparently, that decision landed Butler in some trouble with the Pittsburgh front office. When asked if Watt will practice in Week 1, Butler elected to “keep his mouth shut.”
NFL
audacy.com

Jameis Winston just did something no Saints QB had done in 5 years

As if the first touchdown pass from Jameis Winston to Marquez Callaway wasn't impressive enough, it was also a landmark. The ball Winston hurled to Callaway in the first quarter against the Jaguars traveled just over 53 yards in the air, the most air yards on a pass thrown by a Saints quarterback since 2016, according to ESPN and the NFL's NextGenStats.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Arrest Warrant Issued For Ex-Star NFL Running Back

An arrest warrant has reportedly been issued for former star NFL running back Clinton Portis. The Alachua (Fl.) Chronicle reported this week that a court order has been issued for Portis, 39, over alleged unpaid child support bills. From the report:. A court has ordered the arrest of former NFL...
NFL
AOL Corp

Packers Release Another One Of Aaron Rodgers’ Favorites

The Green Bay Packers released tight end Bronson Kaufusi this afternoon, despite the fact Aaron Rodgers praised the BYU product recently. We’ve seen the Packers get rid of guys Rodgers likes before, and their release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow in 2020 is the biggest example. Rodgers told people he thought Kumerow was Green Bay’s second-best wideout in camp, and his disapproval of the move contributed to the star quarterback’s discontent with the organization this offseason.
NFL
SB Nation

Cam Newton revealed the real story of why he was cut by the Patriots

It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
NFL
MLive

MLive

28K+
Followers
29K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy