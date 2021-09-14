CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax, VA

FCPS may start streaming classes for quarantined students

By Kelsey Jones
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Public schools could potentially start streaming classes for students in quarantine later this month. Parents are pushing for students who can’t be in school due to COVID-19. In a school board meeting school officials said administrators are developing a plan to let students attend their regular classes remotely when they have to quarantine. Officials said teachers may record the lesson and post it.

