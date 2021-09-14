FCPS may start streaming classes for quarantined students
FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Public schools could potentially start streaming classes for students in quarantine later this month. Parents are pushing for students who can’t be in school due to COVID-19. In a school board meeting school officials said administrators are developing a plan to let students attend their regular classes remotely when they have to quarantine. Officials said teachers may record the lesson and post it.www.localdvm.com
