NFL

Baltimore Ravens Announce They’ve Released A Running Back

By Alek Arend
The Spun
The Spun
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

No team has dealt with more attrition this season so far than the Baltimore Ravens, particularly at the running back position. J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards were supposed to be the Ravens’ one-two punch on the ground this year. Unfortunately for Baltimore, each suffered a season-ending injury before the season even began. That left the Ravens with just Ty’Son Williams and Trenton Cannon. Baltimore then went out and signed Latavius Murray after the Saints released him.

Comments / 10

Omar The Great
5d ago

You see how they left out the two serious fumbles by Lamar that were the reason they lost nothing to do with running game. It was all on Lamar on this one and more to come. This is a copycat league. Good defenses will beat Lamar and now they know they can force fumbles on him by just touching him. He does not tuck the ball as he runs. So, more losses co.ung for the Ravens...

The Spun

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day.

