Short of being tossed down a flight of stairs in a desk by a nun, John Dreznes would do anything for St. Barnabas Elementary School, where his children are students. The DJ from Beverly Records didn’t have to spring Paul Kostopanagiotou out of the Joliet State Prison to get the owner of Nicky’s of Beverly to join a “mission from God” to take care of some finishing-end costs related to the school’s renovation and expansion.

JOLIET, IL ・ 13 DAYS AGO