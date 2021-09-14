CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

Ex-Detroit police chief enters governor race amid protest

By MIKE HOUSEHOLDER, DAVID EGGERT - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 6 days ago

DETROIT (AP) — Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig has formally announced his campaign for governor but not before protesters derailed his kickoff event on Belle Isle and forced him to move. He is among 10 Republicans, all political newcomers, looking to unseat Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2022. Craig was to speak to the media at the state park in the middle of the Detroit River in his hometown, but he abandoned that plan when he was shouted down by a couple-dozen people critical of his role as chief. He made the announcement a short time later at a nearby office complex.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Fox News

Gunman opens fire at Russian university, at least 8 dead: report

Russian authorities on Monday responded to a mass shooting in the city of Perm, resulting in at least eight deaths and six injuries, the Associated Press reported, citing the country's Investigative Committee. The suspect has been detained after the incident at Perm State University, according to officials. The state Tass...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy